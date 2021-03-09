Mwamba, Impala, Nondies join 2021 Kenya Cup season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – After missing out on the first two rounds of the 2021 Kenya Cup, a trio of former champions led by Nondescripts, Impala Saracens and Mwamba join the competition from match day three.

A fourth team, Homeboyz, have opted out of this season’s competition which will now be played as a one-off round robin competition, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinal playoffs slated for May 29 with the final set for June 5.

Subsequently, the Kenya Rugby Union has released revised fixtures for the rest of the season which will now still be played behind closed doors in line with COVID-19 regulations from the Ministry of Health.

There are only three fixtures on match day three; The Ngong Road derby between Resolution Impala Saracens and Kenya Harlequin taking place at the Impala Club as the top bill on a double fixture that pits Mwamba against Blak Blad in the day’s early kick off.

The third fixture will be the Nakuru derby between Menengai Oilers and Top Fry Nakuru at the Moi Showground in Nakuru.

Revised Kenya Cup Fixtures

Match Day 3: Saturday 13 March 2021

Mwamba v Blak Blad, 1.00pm, Impala Club (Live)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Resolution Impala Saracens v Kenya Harlequin, 3.00pm, Impala Club (Live)

Menengai Oilers v Top Fry Nakuru, 3.00pm, Moi Showground, Nakuru

Strathmore rest

Masinde Muliro rest

KCB rest

Kabras Sugar rest

Nondescripts rest

Match Day 4: Saturday 20 March 2021

Nondescripts v Strathmore Leos, 1.00pm, RFUEA (Live)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya Harlequin v Kabras Sugar, 3.00pm, RFUEA (Live)

Menengai Oilers v Resolution Impala Saracens,3.00pm, Moi Showground, Nakuru

Blak Blad v KCB, 1.00pm, KCB Sports Club

Mwamba v Masinde Muliro, 3.00pm, KCB Sports Club

Top Fry Nakuru rest

Match Day 5: Saturday 27 March 2021

Masinde Muliro v Nondescripts, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground

Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground

Strathmore Leos v Kenya Harlequin, 1.00pm, KCB Sports Club

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KCB v Top Fry Nakuru,3.00pm, KCB Sports Club

Resolution Impala Saracens v Mwamba, 3.00pm,Impala Club

Menengai Oilers rest

Match Day 6: Saturday 3 April 2021

Masinde Muliro v Kenya Harlequin, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)

Kabras Sugar v Menengai Oilers, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)

Strathmore Leos v Top Fry Nakuru, 1.00pm, RFUEA

Nondescripts v Blak Blad, 3.00pm, RFUEA

KCB v Mwamba, 3.00pm, KCB Sports Club

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Resolution Impala Saracens rest

Match Day 7: Saturday 10 April 2021

Kabras Sugar v Nondescripts, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)

Masinde Muliro v Strathmore Leos, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)

Mwamba v Menengai Oilers, 1.00pm, Impala Club

Resolution Impala Saracens v Top Fry Nakuru, 3.00pm, Impala Club

Blak Blad rest

KCB rest

Kenya Harlequin rest

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Match Day 8: Saturday 17 April 2021

Top Fry Nakuru v Kabras Sugar, 1.00pm, Moi Showground (Live)

Menengai Oilers v KCB, 3.00pm, Moi Showground (Live)

Resolution Impala Saracens v Masinde Muliro, 3.00pm, Impala Club

Blak Blad v Strathmore Leos, 1.00pm, RFUEA

Kenya Harlequin v Nondescripts, 3.00pm, RFUEA

Mwamba rest

Match Day 9: Saturday 24 April 2021

Menengai Oilers v Masinde Muliro, 1.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club, 1.00pm (Live)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top Fry Nakuru v Mwamba, 3.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club, 3.00pm (Live)

Blak Blad v Resolution Impala, 1.00pm, Impala Club

Nondescripts v KCB, 3.00pm, Impala Club

Kabras rest

Strathmore Leos rest

Kenya Harlequin rest

Match Day 10: Saturday 1 May 2021

Resolution Impala Saracens v Strathmore Leos, 1.00pm, Impala Club (Live)

Mwamba v Nondescripts, 3.00pm, Impala Club (Live)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KCB v Masinde Muliro, 3.00pm, KCB Sports Club

Kabras Sugar rest

Kenya Harlequin rest

Blak Blad rest

Menengai Oilers rest

Top Fry Nakuru rest

Match Day 11: Saturday 8 May 2021

Masinde Muliro v Blak Blad, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)

Kabras Sugar v KCB, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nondescripts v Resolution Impala Saracens, 1.00pm, RFUEA

Kenya Harlequin v Mwamba, 3.00pm, RFUEA

Strathmore Leos rest

Menengai Oilers rest

Top Fry Nakuru rest

Match Day 12: Saturday 15 May 2021

Blak Blad v Kenya Harlequin, 1.00pm,RFUEA

Mwamba v Kabras Sugar, 3.00pm, RFUEA

Menengai Oilers v Strathmore Leos, 1.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club (Live)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top Fry Nakuru v Nondescripts, 3.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club (Live)

Resolution Impala Saracens v KCB, 3.00pm,Impala Club

Match Day 13: Saturday 22 May 2021

Nondescripts v Menengai Oilers, 3.00pm, Impala Club

Strathmore Leos v Mwamba, 1.00pm, RFUEA (Live)

Kenya Harlequin v Top Fry Nakuru,3.00pm, RFUEA (Live)

Kabras Sugar v Resolution Impala Saracens, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground

Semi Finals: Saturday 29 May 2021

SF1: Rank 1 v Rank 4, 3.00pm (Venue TBC)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SF2: Rank 2 v Rank 3, 3.00pm (Venue TBC)

Final: Saturday 5 June 2021

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2, 3.00pm (Venue TBC)

*Live broadcast schedule and venues subject to change*

-By KRU WEBSITE-