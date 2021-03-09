Mwamba, Impala, Nondies join 2021 Kenya Cup season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – After missing out on the first two rounds of the 2021 Kenya Cup, a trio of former champions led by Nondescripts, Impala Saracens and Mwamba join the competition from match day three.
A fourth team, Homeboyz, have opted out of this season’s competition which will now be played as a one-off round robin competition, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinal playoffs slated for May 29 with the final set for June 5.
Subsequently, the Kenya Rugby Union has released revised fixtures for the rest of the season which will now still be played behind closed doors in line with COVID-19 regulations from the Ministry of Health.
There are only three fixtures on match day three; The Ngong Road derby between Resolution Impala Saracens and Kenya Harlequin taking place at the Impala Club as the top bill on a double fixture that pits Mwamba against Blak Blad in the day’s early kick off.
The third fixture will be the Nakuru derby between Menengai Oilers and Top Fry Nakuru at the Moi Showground in Nakuru.
Revised Kenya Cup Fixtures
Match Day 3: Saturday 13 March 2021
Mwamba v Blak Blad, 1.00pm, Impala Club (Live)
Resolution Impala Saracens v Kenya Harlequin, 3.00pm, Impala Club (Live)
Menengai Oilers v Top Fry Nakuru, 3.00pm, Moi Showground, Nakuru
Strathmore rest
Masinde Muliro rest
KCB rest
Kabras Sugar rest
Nondescripts rest
Match Day 4: Saturday 20 March 2021
Nondescripts v Strathmore Leos, 1.00pm, RFUEA (Live)
Kenya Harlequin v Kabras Sugar, 3.00pm, RFUEA (Live)
Menengai Oilers v Resolution Impala Saracens,3.00pm, Moi Showground, Nakuru
Blak Blad v KCB, 1.00pm, KCB Sports Club
Mwamba v Masinde Muliro, 3.00pm, KCB Sports Club
Top Fry Nakuru rest
Match Day 5: Saturday 27 March 2021
Masinde Muliro v Nondescripts, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground
Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground
Strathmore Leos v Kenya Harlequin, 1.00pm, KCB Sports Club
KCB v Top Fry Nakuru,3.00pm, KCB Sports Club
Resolution Impala Saracens v Mwamba, 3.00pm,Impala Club
Menengai Oilers rest
Match Day 6: Saturday 3 April 2021
Masinde Muliro v Kenya Harlequin, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)
Kabras Sugar v Menengai Oilers, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)
Strathmore Leos v Top Fry Nakuru, 1.00pm, RFUEA
Nondescripts v Blak Blad, 3.00pm, RFUEA
KCB v Mwamba, 3.00pm, KCB Sports Club
Resolution Impala Saracens rest
Match Day 7: Saturday 10 April 2021
Kabras Sugar v Nondescripts, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)
Masinde Muliro v Strathmore Leos, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)
Mwamba v Menengai Oilers, 1.00pm, Impala Club
Resolution Impala Saracens v Top Fry Nakuru, 3.00pm, Impala Club
Blak Blad rest
KCB rest
Kenya Harlequin rest
Match Day 8: Saturday 17 April 2021
Top Fry Nakuru v Kabras Sugar, 1.00pm, Moi Showground (Live)
Menengai Oilers v KCB, 3.00pm, Moi Showground (Live)
Resolution Impala Saracens v Masinde Muliro, 3.00pm, Impala Club
Blak Blad v Strathmore Leos, 1.00pm, RFUEA
Kenya Harlequin v Nondescripts, 3.00pm, RFUEA
Mwamba rest
Match Day 9: Saturday 24 April 2021
Menengai Oilers v Masinde Muliro, 1.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club, 1.00pm (Live)
Top Fry Nakuru v Mwamba, 3.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club, 3.00pm (Live)
Blak Blad v Resolution Impala, 1.00pm, Impala Club
Nondescripts v KCB, 3.00pm, Impala Club
Kabras rest
Strathmore Leos rest
Kenya Harlequin rest
Match Day 10: Saturday 1 May 2021
Resolution Impala Saracens v Strathmore Leos, 1.00pm, Impala Club (Live)
Mwamba v Nondescripts, 3.00pm, Impala Club (Live)
KCB v Masinde Muliro, 3.00pm, KCB Sports Club
Kabras Sugar rest
Kenya Harlequin rest
Blak Blad rest
Menengai Oilers rest
Top Fry Nakuru rest
Match Day 11: Saturday 8 May 2021
Masinde Muliro v Blak Blad, 1.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)
Kabras Sugar v KCB, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground (Live)
Nondescripts v Resolution Impala Saracens, 1.00pm, RFUEA
Kenya Harlequin v Mwamba, 3.00pm, RFUEA
Strathmore Leos rest
Menengai Oilers rest
Top Fry Nakuru rest
Match Day 12: Saturday 15 May 2021
Blak Blad v Kenya Harlequin, 1.00pm,RFUEA
Mwamba v Kabras Sugar, 3.00pm, RFUEA
Menengai Oilers v Strathmore Leos, 1.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club (Live)
Top Fry Nakuru v Nondescripts, 3.00pm, Nakuru Athletic Club (Live)
Resolution Impala Saracens v KCB, 3.00pm,Impala Club
Match Day 13: Saturday 22 May 2021
Nondescripts v Menengai Oilers, 3.00pm, Impala Club
Strathmore Leos v Mwamba, 1.00pm, RFUEA (Live)
Kenya Harlequin v Top Fry Nakuru,3.00pm, RFUEA (Live)
Kabras Sugar v Resolution Impala Saracens, 3.00pm, Kakamega Showground
Semi Finals: Saturday 29 May 2021
SF1: Rank 1 v Rank 4, 3.00pm (Venue TBC)
SF2: Rank 2 v Rank 3, 3.00pm (Venue TBC)
Final: Saturday 5 June 2021
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2, 3.00pm (Venue TBC)
*Live broadcast schedule and venues subject to change*