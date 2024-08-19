Olympic champ Hodgkinson targets 800m world record set in 1983 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson

Athletics

Olympic champ Hodgkinson targets 800m world record set in 1983

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 19 – Keely Hodgkinson has set her sights on breaking the 800m women’s world record which has stood for more than four decades.

The 22-year-old won gold over the distance at the Olympic Games in Paris and has now targeted one of the oldest track world records.

Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova ran a record 800m time of one minute 53.28 seconds at Munich’s Olympic Stadium in July 1983.

Hodgkinson’s winning time in Paris was 1:56.72, but her confidence has soared since clocking 1:54.61 in London in July.

Speaking at a special ‘Team GB’s Homecoming’ event at Manchester’s AO Arena, Hodgkinson said: “It’s definitely something I’ve thought about since I raced in London.

“I think that record has stood for so long. It’s been a long time since anyone has hit [one minute] 53 seconds, so I’d love to do that. I think I can. I now believe I can do that.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved