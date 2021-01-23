Uganda stunned by Debutantes Togo in CHAN thriller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DUALA, Cameroon, Jan 23 – Debutantes Togo stunned Uganda 2-1 in Group C of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) match of stunning goals at the tournament in Cameroon on Friday.

Defender Paul Mbowa inadvertently headed the ball into his own net early in the second-half to give the Sparrow Hawks an advantage.

The Cranes immediately searched for an equaliser and three minutes later midfielder Saidi Kyeyune succeeded by scoring a worldie which is a contender for Goal of the Tournament.

The Uganda star spotted some space near the centre circle in the 51stminute before thundering a 40-yard shot into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Another classy goal was scored six minutes later when Togo winger Yendoutie Nane curled in a 20-yard shot via the underside of the crossbar to seal the victory for the Hawks.

The victory means Togo move to second in the group with three points while Morocco retain top spot with four points.

Rwanda who drew 0-0 with the Atlas Lions in the earlier game on Friday have two points while Uganda are bottom of the group with one point.

The Sparrow Hawks brightened their chances of making it to the quarter-final in their first appearance in the tournament after the hard fought victory.

After a goalless first half the Togolese pushed forward and were rewarded with an own goal by Ugandan defender Paul Patrick Mbowa who deflected the ball past his goalkeeper Charles Lukwago after 48 minutes.

But the Cranes fought back quickly to level matters with a stunning 51st minute goal by substitute Kyeyune.

The attacking midfielder, who plays for URA FC in the Uganda Premier League, unleashed a ferocious piledriver from just after the centre circle to beat Togolese goalkeeper Abdoul-Moubarak Aigba by entering the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Nane restored Togo’s lead in the 58th minute with a well-taken left footed dipping volley from outside the box.

Photo/CAF

But the Ugandan team continued to attack in numbers with Kyeyune and Muhamad Shaban all missing the target. The Togolese team defended in numbers to ensure they picked their first victory in a CHAN competition.

Uganda’s Dennis Iguma, Muhamad Shaban and skipper Mustafa Mujuzi were all booked, while Togo’s Messan Toudji and Abdoul Halimou Sama were also cautioned.

Uganda will play Morocco in their final group game at the Stade de la Réunification in Douala on Tuesday while Rwanda travel to Limbe to face Togo in the matches that will be played simultaneously.

-BY CAF ONLINE-