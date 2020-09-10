Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rescheduled Magical Kenya Open for November 12-15 at Karen Country Club

Golf

Rescheduled Magical Kenya Open now cancelled

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – Premier golf tournament, the Magical Kenya Open that was rescheduled for November 12-15 at Karen Country Club has now been cancelled, European Tour announced on Thursday.

The tournament will instead be part of the European Tour’s schedule in 2021, returning to a

March date which has been tradition since the first Kenya Open Championship in 1967.

“We are continually grateful for the close relationship that we enjoy with the European Tour. By sharing insights with us on the ever-changing landscape of the international golf tournaments, we were able to make an informed decision to once again postpone the Magical Kenya Open to a more suitable time next year,” said Peter Kanyago, the Chairman of Kenya Open Golf Limited.

“The European Tour enjoys a successful long-term relationship with Kenya Open Golf Limited and we are grateful for their continued support. We look forward to working closely with them in the coming months as we prepare to return to Karen Country Club next year,” said Ben Cowen, the European Tour Deputy Chief Operating Officer International.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved