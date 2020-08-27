Drogba ‘not surprised’ after Ivorian federation presidency bid rejected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, Aug 27 – Didier Drogba was not surprised by the electoral commission of the Ivory Coast Football Federation’s (FIF) rejection of the former Chelsea and international striker’s presidency bid, his staff said Thursday.

FIF’s election has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention with FIFA telling the body to cancel the vote.

“Drogba’s staff isn’t surprised by this decision to reject the bid. But we remain unfazed. We will react to conform to the texts which surround this election,” Mahamadou Sangare, a member of Drogba’s team, told AFP.

An official document seen by AFP said: “The electoral commission (…) rejects the candidacy of Mr Drogba, Tebily Didier Yves.”

The text also claimed Drogba was ineligible to run for the position held by Sidy Diallo with the ex-Elephants captain having only received the official support of two of a required four Ivorian clubs.

Drobga also has the backing of the association for the former and its current players equivalent and has five days to appeal the decision.

He is standing against FIF’s former third vice-president Idriss Diallo, as well as the current vice-president of the national body and president of the League Sory Diabate.