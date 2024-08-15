It’s All Systems Go For Last Leg Of 2024 Loop Safari Gravel Series In Vipingo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – All is set for the last leg of the 2024 LOOP Safari gravel series, set for Saturday, August 24 at the Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County.

The leg will mark the conclusion of the 2024 LOOP Safari gravel series which started earlier in the year at Tatu City, in February, before moving to the hills of Iten in March and hosting the first ever UCI Gravel series event at Hell’s gate in June, attracting over 1000 cyclists from across America, Europe, and Africa.

Speaking during a ceremony hosted to celebrate the winners of the previous leg in Naivasha, Eric Muriuki, CEO LOOP DFS, said: “The LOOP Safari Gravel Race Series has provided an excellent platform for our riders to showcase their skills and determination.

“We are proud to celebrate the Naivasha winners and eagerly anticipate the final leg in Vipingo. With its unique course and scenic beauty, Vipingo will offer an unforgettable finale to this remarkable series. We invite all the winners and cycling enthusiasts to join us for this exciting conclusion of the first season of the series.”

A total of 10 professional cyclists in both the men and women 120 km LOOP category, as well as 3 clubs who emerged winners during the third leg of LOOP Safari Gravel series in Naivasha, were awarded during the ceremony.

The top three clubs including Black Mamba Development Squad, Ariya Finergy Solar Vortex and Kenyan Riders were awarded prize money of KES 150,000, KES100,000 and KES75,000 respectively.

In the men’s 120 KM LOOP category, Jordan Schleck, Eric Muhoza and Edwin Kieya were awarded Sh20,000, Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 respectively for the top three positions. Xaveline Nirere, Claudette Nyirahabimana and Mary Aleper were also awarded for the top three positions in the women category receiving Sh20,000, Sh15,000 and Sh10,000 respectively.

The series has attracted support from various corporates, with Huawei Kenya sponsoring the prize money for the Naivasha and Vipingo legs as well as the overall series rewards.

Jordan Schleck, who triumphed in the Men’s 120 km LOOP Category said; “The Naivasha leg of the series was both challenging and rewarding. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to refine my skills and compete with fellow enthusiasts.”

Hanifa Said, remarked, “As Team AMANI, we congratulate all the winners and look forward to having them compete in the last leg of the series in Vipingo for a perfect finale to this thrilling series. The previous legs have highlighted endurance, skill, and sportsmanship. We are certain the Vipingo leg will provide an unforgettable experience for all participants.”

The Vipingo race promises an action-packed experience with its challenging gravel roads and breathtaking views of the stunning Vipingo Ridge.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organized by AMANI Project, with LOOP DFS as the title sponsors and Huawei as the prize money sponsor.

It features three categories including 20KM for amateurs, 60KM LOOP for cycling enthusiasts, and 120KM LOOP for professional cyclist, attracting both local and international riders.