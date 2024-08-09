Portugal defender Pepe announces retirement from football

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LISBON, Portugal, Aug 9 – Portugal defender Pepe has announced his retirement from football, ending one of the most highly decorated careers of recent times.

Pepe, 41, became the oldest player to appear at a European Championship finals this summer, and his last match was Portugal’s penalty shootout defeat by France in the quarter-finals.

The former Real Madrid centre-back made 141 appearances for his country – only Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Moutinho have more Portugal caps – while he also played for Porto, Besiktas and Maritimo.

An emotional Pepe thanked those who have helped him throughout his career in a 33-minute video posted online, external on Thursday.

He won Euro 2016 with Portugal and also helped to secure three Champions League and three La Liga titles during his 10-year spell in Madrid.

Pepe said: “I can’t help but thank all the presidents who bet and believed in me to be able to perform my work.

“To all the employees of all the clubs I’ve been to, who are the soul and essence of the clubs and the national team. And I want to thank everyone in the background. I want to leave a thank-you and a hug of gratitude for all of you.”

Pepe became the Champions League’s oldest goalscorer last year when he netted for Porto against Antwerp in the group stages.

His career included making 334 appearances for Real Madrid at a time when they were Europe’s dominant side.

Pepe’s disciplinary record was also famously notable, with him receiving a high number of red cards across his career.

Former Real Madrid and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo said there are “no words to express” what Pepe means to him.

In a post on Instagram, he added: “We won everything there was to win on the pitch, but the biggest triumph is the friendship and the respect I have for you. You’re unique, my brother.

“Thank you for so much.”