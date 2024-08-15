Dusty Grounds Come Alive as FKF Grassroots Youth, County, and Sub-county Leagues Keep Football Alive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The adage goes, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy—or Jill a dull girl.” As the second-term school holiday kicks in, pupils are back home with their parents, enjoying a well-deserved break from studies.

But as the books are temporarily shelved, football pitches across the country have come alive with a different kind of learning—one that is nurturing the next generation of football stars.

Since the current administration, under President Nick Mwendwa, took charge of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in 2016, there has been a deliberate and strategic focus on grassroots football development, particularly during school holidays.

The FKF Communications team’s impromptu visits to various dusty grounds across several counties revealed an electrifying atmosphere, with thousands of young footballers taking to the pitch as part of the ongoing FKF youth and county leagues, which usually reach fever pitch during school breaks.

From urban centers to remote villages, almost every field in the country is abuzz with football activities.

FKF county branches have set up youth centers at these playgrounds, and it is here that county youth leagues take center stage.

These leagues, involving different age groups—Under-13, Under-15, and Under-17, alongside the ongoing sub-county and county grassroots leagues—are seeing spirited competitions as young players from across the country square off in pursuit of football excellence.

The excitement surrounding these youth leagues is palpable, driven by the realization that these competitions are more than just a way to pass time.

They are an opportunity for these youngsters to hone their skills, laying the foundation for a future in the multi-billion-dollar sports economy.

The stakes are high, and so is the commitment from FKF.

A key reason for the buzz in local sports grounds during school holidays is the empowerment of local coaches through professional training—a cornerstone of FKF’s strategy since 2016.

When the Nick Mwendwa-led administration assumed office, FKF embarked on an uncharted path: investing in the capacity building of local coaches. This was a bold move, especially in a football ecosystem that often demands instant results.

Yet, FKF understood that sustainable growth in Kenyan football would only be achieved by laying a strong foundation at the grassroots level.

Today, FKF has trained over 8,000 coaches right from the grassroots level.

These are the coaches who now guide young players at the grassroots, turning raw talent into refined skill.

This focus on capacity building has addressed a long-standing issue in Kenyan football—the lack of adequately trained coaches at the grassroots level.

In the past, most grassroots coaches had little to no formal training, leading to years of struggle in nurturing talent.

Now, with a solid base of trained coaches, young players across the country are receiving quality training, setting the stage for the emergence of top-tier talent from an early age.

The federation has also extended this training to school teachers, ensuring that even when children are in school, they continue to receive quality football coaching.

This approach mirrors what is done in Europe and other top football nations, where sports education is integrated into the school program.

By ensuring that every school has a trained sports teacher, FKF is fostering a culture of football excellence that extends beyond the pitch and into the classroom.

In addition to training, FKF has recognized the importance of providing the right resources. One of the most crucial resources in football is the ball itself. Through the FIFA Football for Schools program, FKF has made it a priority to supply footballs to schools across the country, enabling children to play and practice the sport.

This simple yet significant gesture has gone a long way in ensuring that even the youngest school-going children have the opportunity to play football, regardless of their background.

FKF’s efforts have not been limited to boys alone. Under the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign, the federation has been at the forefront of encouraging young girls to participate in football, a move that has seen a significant increase in the number of girls playing the beautiful game.

From schools in rural villages to urban estates, girls are now taking to the pitch with the same enthusiasm as their male counterparts. This inclusive approach is crucial in ensuring that football development in Kenya is holistic, leaving no one behind.

Indeed, what FKF is doing today is a testament to the belief that investing in coaches and resources will lead to the development of youth football, ultimately fostering a thriving football ecosystem.

While capacity building is a long-term endeavor, the fruits of this investment are already beginning to show, as more young players embrace football with the confidence that they are being guided by well-trained coaches.

As we look to the future, the development of proper sports infrastructure will be the next frontier.

With the government showing signs of intent in the area of stadium development, the future of Kenyan football can only be bright.

The dusty grounds that have come alive with footballing activity today may very well be the breeding grounds for the stars of tomorrow.

BY KEN OKAKA

–Kenn Okaka is the Head of Media and Communications at Football Kenya Federation–