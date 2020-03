0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Kenya succumbed to its second defeat in Pool C at the Vancouver 7s after being edged out 12-14 by Ireland to slim their chances of advancing to the quarter finals.

Eelier on, Shujaa fell 0-29 to New Zealand.

-More to follow-

