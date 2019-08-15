Gor pair make final shortlist for MVP award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Gor Mahia pair of midfielder Francis Kahata and defender Joash Onyango have made the final shortlist to contest for the Most Valuable Player gong in the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season when the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) gala awards will be hosted at the Nairobi National Museum on Monday next week.

Also making the list is the Golden Boot winner Enosh Ochieng from Ulinzi Stars in the category that will see the top winner walk home with Ksh 500,000.

SJAK Football Commission whittled down to three nominees from the initial five nominees that were unveiled on Tuesday.

All the players and coaches making our three-man shortlist will share the Ksh4 million prize kitty in addition to the products provided by LG.

All the winners in each category will get a 49-inch LG smart television, runners-up will take home fridge while third place will walk away with microwave.

The Golden Glove has Sofapaka’s Justin Ndikumana who had 13 clean sheets from 28 games, Samuel Odhiambo from Western Stima who kept 10 clean sheets from 30 matches and Bandari’s Faruk Shikalo who managed 13 clean sheets having featured in 31 matches and on top of that scoring a goal.

The defender of the year category has Joash Onyango from Gor Mahia who will battle it out with Kevin Wesonga from Sony Sugar and Bandari’s Brian Otieno.

The most competitive award is the midfield accolade that will be led by Kahata who will compete for the top prize alongside Cliff Nyakeya of Mathare United and Abdalla Hassan from Bandari.

New Young Player award will be contested by Jackson Dwang from Nzoia Sugar, Daniel Sakari from Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker FC striker David Majak.

The coach of the year category will be fought by Sofapaka’s John Baraza, Gor’s Hassan Oktay and Bandari’s Bernard Mwalala.

-Final nominees-

Most Valuable Player

Francis Kahata Enosh Ochieng Joash Onyango

Golden Glove

1.Justin Ndikumana – Sofapaka

2.Faruk Shikhalo – Bandari

Samuel Odhiambo

Defender of the Year

Brian Otieno – Bandari Kelvin Wesonga – Sony Sugar Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia

Midfielder of the Year

Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia Abdalla Hassan – Bandari Cliff Nyakeya – Mathare United

Golden Boot

Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars Allan Wanga – Kakamega Homeboyz Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka

Coach of the Year

John Baraza – Sofapaka Bernard Mwalala – Bandari Hassan Oktay – Gor Mahia

New Young Player

1.Jackson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar

Daniel Sakari – Kakamega Homeboyz David Majak – Tusker

Shares

(Visited 58 times, 58 visits today)