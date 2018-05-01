Muyoti resigns as Thika United head coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1- Nicholas Muyoti has resigned as Thika United head coach with immediate effect after a difficult start to the season that has seen the side fail to get results, winning only once in 13 games.

Muyoti tendered his resignation at the club on Monday evening.

“I made the decision to leave the club because the results have not been good and I thought it would be wise for someone else to come and try out. It has been a tough season for us and I think that was the best decision for me and the club,” Muyoti told Capital Sport.

He added; “Since I took over, it has been difficult especially financially and with the way things have been going, it was best for me to resign because my reputation as a coach was going to be harmed especially because the result was mostly not my making.”

The tactician took over after his former boss James Nandwa was shown the door in 2016 and last year, the side struggled to stay afloat and just but managed to remain in the Kenyan Premier League after a nervy 1-0 aggregate win over Ushuru in the play-off.

This season, Thika have struggled and are currently second from bottom with nine points off six draws and one win.