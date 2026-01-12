Connect with us

Kenya

Police Arrest 15 After Chaos at Church Event Attended by Gachagua in Gatundu

Police were forced to deploy teargas to disperse the mobs, which also caused traffic disruption along the Kiamworia-Gatundu South Road.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Police have arrested 15 suspects following chaos that erupted during a church service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

The disruption occurred on Sunday outside the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Kiamworia, Gatundu South, where rival youth groups armed with batons clashed violently.

Three vehicles were vandalized, with windows smashed, and one driver was accused of ferrying the youths to the scene.

Several churchgoers suffered teargas inhalation as the fumes spread inside the church, creating a chaotic scene for worshippers.

Three police officers sustained minor injuries while attempting to contain the confrontation, which was largely brought under control by 3 pm.

The arrested suspects are expected to face charges including malicious damage to property and participation in unlawful assembly.

Addressing the incident, Gachagua accused the government of facilitating the disruption, alleging that state authorities had sent “goons” to the church while leaving police to manage the chaos.

During the service, he also defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta against claims of attempting to divide the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), citing Kenyatta’s historical role in securing votes for the party.

 Gachagua further criticized some leaders for failing to invest in education infrastructure, highlighting initiatives his party has undertaken to build schools.

He was accompanied by Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, and Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo, among other leaders.

This is not the first time an event attended by Gachagua has been disrupted; he has previously alleged that such chaos is orchestrated by government-linked groups.

Police have denied the claims, stating that investigations into the incident and resulting property damage are ongoing.

In this article:
