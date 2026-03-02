Kilifi Palm Wine Tapper Dies After Falling From Tree

KILIFI, Kenya, Mar 2 – A 35-year-old palm wine tapper died over the weekend after reportedly falling from a palm tree in Chonyi Sub County, Kilifi County.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Chasimba area under the jurisdiction of Chasimba Police Station.

Police say the matter was reported by Jimmy Bandari Mwabonye, who said he received information from a neighbour identified as Mama Julius that a middle-aged man had fallen from a palm tree and was lying unconscious at its base.

Mwabonye rushed to the scene and found the victim unconscious with a visible fracture on his right hand. The deceased was reportedly known in the area as a palm wine tapper.

Family members were alerted and arrived shortly after before rushing him to Kilifi County Referral Hospital for treatment.

However, upon arrival at the health facility, he was pronounced dead.

Police officers visited and documented the scene.

The body has been preserved at Kilifi County Referral Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.