Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kilifi Palm Wine Tapper Dies After Falling From Tree

According to police, the incident occurred in the Chasimba area under the jurisdiction of Chasimba Police Station.

Published

KILIFI, Kenya, Mar 2 – A 35-year-old palm wine tapper died over the weekend after reportedly falling from a palm tree in Chonyi Sub County, Kilifi County.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Chasimba area under the jurisdiction of Chasimba Police Station.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police say the matter was reported by Jimmy Bandari Mwabonye, who said he received information from a neighbour identified as Mama Julius that a middle-aged man had fallen from a palm tree and was lying unconscious at its base.

Mwabonye rushed to the scene and found the victim unconscious with a visible fracture on his right hand. The deceased was reportedly known in the area as a palm wine tapper.

Family members were alerted and arrived shortly after before rushing him to Kilifi County Referral Hospital for treatment.

However, upon arrival at the health facility, he was pronounced dead.

Police officers visited and documented the scene.

The body has been preserved at Kilifi County Referral Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenyans in the Middle East Urged to Take Precautionary Measures Amid Escalating Conflict

The advisory follows attacks by Israeli and US forces on Iran, and retaliatory strikes by Iran targeting Israel and US bases in some Gulf...

5 minutes ago

Top stories

Preliminary Report on Johana Ngeno Helicopter Crash Due in 30 Days

NAIROBI,Kenya Mar 2-Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has confirmed that a preliminary report into the helicopter crash that killed Emurrua Dikir MP Johana Ngeno...

9 minutes ago

Kenya

Police Investigating Brutal Hostel Murder in Tharaka Nithi

Police say the incident was reported by the university’s Head of Security, Ibrahim Mulinge, after information emerged that a student had been found unresponsive...

1 hour ago

Kenya

NACADA Cannabis Bust in Kitale Town, Transnzoia County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – In a dramatic double-blow to Trans Nzoia’s underground narcotics trade, NACADA has dismantled two major illicit operations within 12...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament airlifts remains of MP Johanna Ng’eno, 5 others after helicopter crash

Parliament airlifts remains of MP Johanna Ngeno and five others to Nairobi after fatal AS350 helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

17 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi warns Middle East conflict could disrupt global supply chain

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urges restraint, dialogue, and coordinated international action amid Middle East conflict.

18 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi commemorates 130th Victory of Adwa with Kenyan officials and UN dignitaries

The Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi marks 130 years since the historic Victory of Adwa. Kenyan officials and UN representatives celebrate Ethiopia’s triumph and Pan-African...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya issues security advisory for citizens in the Middle East amid Iran strikes

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs warns Kenyan citizens in the Middle East to exercise caution following escalating Iran-Israel-US hostilities. Register with embassies...

19 hours ago