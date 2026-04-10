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Ruto Launches Sh5.5bn Revival of Voi–Mwatate–Taveta Railway to Boost Regional Trade

The railway line, once a critical link between Kenya and northern Tanzania, fell into disuse due to declining freight and passenger traffic.

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VOI, Kenya, Apr 10 – President William Ruto has launched the reconstruction of the long-defunct Voi–Mwatate–Taveta railway line, marking the revival of a key transport corridor that has been inactive for nearly two decades.

The project will see the government spend Sh5.5 billion to rehabilitate the Metre Gauge Railway line, alongside plans to construct a dry port in Voi town to enhance cargo handling and logistics efficiency in the region.

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The railway line, once a critical link between Kenya and northern Tanzania, fell into disuse due to declining freight and passenger traffic.

Once completed, President Ruto said the upgraded line will restore the historic Mombasa–Voi–Taveta–Moshi–Arusha–Singida–Bujumbura trade corridor, significantly improving regional connectivity.

He noted that the revived route will reduce the distance between Mombasa and Bujumbura by 358 kilometres, boosting trade efficiency across Kenya, Tanzania, and the Great Lakes region.

The President said the rail upgrade will transform Voi into a major logistics hub linking the Port of Mombasa with the Taveta–Holili One-Stop Border Post at the Kenya–Tanzania border.

He added that improved transport infrastructure will ease movement of goods and people across the region, while stimulating investment and cross-border trade.

President Ruto further said the project will unlock the economic potential of Taita-Taveta County, particularly in mining and agriculture.

He said farmers will benefit from improved access to export markets, while job opportunities will increase for young people through expanded economic activity.

“It will create more job opportunities for young people in Taita-Taveta County and beyond, boosting trade and spurring growth of the local economy,” he said.

During his development tour of the county, President Ruto also inspected and launched several other infrastructure projects, including Sh950 million Voi Stadium, a 10,000-capacity facility, Sh300 million modern market in Voi town, featuring cold storage facilities and 55km Mto Mwagodi–Dawida–Mbale–Wundanyi–Bura Junction Road, with about 10km completed.

Other projects include  Illasit–Rombo–Njukini–Taveta road, where 20km of the 60km stretch is complete, Ongoing Cess–Lake Jipe road construction and Planned Maungu–Kasigau road, with funding secured for the 18km Voi–Sagalla road.

The President used the occasion to defend his administration’s development record, saying the government is focused on delivering long-promised projects under its manifesto.

He criticized opposition leaders for what he termed divisive politics, insisting that his administration would respond with development rather than rhetoric.

“They criticise me with words; I will answer them with action,” he said.

He also reiterated his commitment to national unity under the Broad-Based Government, saying it aims to eliminate tribalism, discrimination, and political division.

President Ruto urged supporters of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to participate actively in upcoming grassroots elections scheduled for April 23, 2026, saying the process will strengthen citizen participation in governance.

Taita-Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime welcomed the projects, saying they would transform the county’s economic outlook and urged leaders and residents to maintain unity.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the government had prioritized development in the Coast region, while local leaders including the Woman Representative praised the administration for delivering infrastructure such as roads, housing, markets, and the stadium.

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