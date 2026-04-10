Miwani Sugar Farmers Push for Revival of Defunct Factory Amid Land Ownership Dispute

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 10 – Sugarcane farmers in Miwani are intensifying calls for the revival of the Miwani Sugar nucleus estate, insisting that the land originally donated by local elders should be used to restore the long-defunct sugar factory and revive the region’s economy.

The farmers argue that instead of focusing on contested ownership claims involving Crossley Limited, priority should be given to resuming operations at the factory, which collapsed in the 1990s after being placed under receivership.

Their position was aired during a visit by the Parliamentary Lands Committee, which is reviewing competing claims over the valuable parcel of land.

Local farmer Hass Odhiambo said the process has been politicised, warning that farmers risk losing out if the matter is not handled transparently.

“The public participation was hijacked by politicians who are serving their own interests instead of listening to the community,” said Odhiambo.

At the heart of the dispute is the Miwani nucleus estate, land historically tied to the Miwani Sugar Factory, which collapsed in the 1990s after being placed under receivership.

For decades, the factory had been an economic lifeline for farmers across Kisumu and neighboring Nandi County.

Muhoroni MP Onyango Koyoo, who hosted the parliamentary committee said he is pushing to get to know the real owners of the nucleus farm.

Crossley Limited, the current title holder, acquired the land as part of efforts to revive the defunct sugar factory.

The company has in recent years expressed interest in restoring operations and returning Miwani to its former status as a key player in Kenya’s sugar industry.

However, its ownership of the nucleus estate has been contested by local communities who argue the land was originally set aside for communal benefit.

Odhiambo insists that the land cannot be taken back by the community but will remain for the government to decide its ownership.

“This land was given by Luo and Kalenjin elders many years ago for the benefit of the community. How Crossley Limited acquired it is beyond us,” he said.

Farmers fear that any attempt by the community to subdivide the land could trigger widespread conflict, as competing claims emerge over who should benefit.

Sammy Kipyego, a farmer from Nandi County, warned that the move could have serious consequences.

“If you say the land is being subdivided, then every farmer will want a piece of it. How will that be decided?” Kipyego posed. “That is a recipe for chaos, and it could easily lead to bloodshed.”

Instead of subdivision, the farmers are proposing a different path, one that focuses on economic revival rather than redistribution.

They are urging the government to lease the factory and nucleus estate to Crossley Limited under clear terms that safeguard community interests.

“What we want is simple,” Kipyego added. “Let the government lease the factory to Crossley so that operations can resume. That way, farmers can benefit again and the local economy can grow.”

The collapse of Miwani Sugar Factory in the 1990s left thousands of farmers without a reliable market for their cane, plunging the region into economic decline.

Efforts to revive the factory have repeatedly stalled due to legal battles, ownership wrangles, and lack of investment.

Now, with tensions rising and livelihoods at stake, farmers are calling for a transparent and inclusive resolution process.

They have also urged politicians to keep off the matter and allow the Parliamentary Lands Committee to carry out its mandate independently.

As the dispute continues, the future of Miwani and the hopes of its farmers hang in the balance.