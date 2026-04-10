JSC Vows Crackdown on Corruption as It Reviews EACC Findings

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has vowed decisive action against corruption within the Judiciary following fresh concerns raised in a national anti-corruption survey.

Responding to findings by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the Commission has launched a comprehensive review of the report with the aim of implementing corrective and accountability measures across the judicial system.

Koome emphasized that the Judiciary would not tolerate corruption, noting that any judicial officer found to have compromised integrity will face disciplinary action in line with the Commission’s constitutional mandate to enforce accountability.

““Our position is simple – and firm: we do not tolerate corruption. And we will act wherever integrity is compromised. This is not a new commitment. It is a sustained one. We have taken deliberate steps to close gaps, strengthen systems, and hold ourselves to higher standards,” she stated.

“In 2021 we invited the EACC to conduct an independent systems audit of Judiciary processes – so that weaknesses are identified and addressed and we have had continuous engagement in this regard. The Judiciary has since established Integrity Committees across court stations to reinforce accountability at every level.”

Koome pointed to ongoing reforms already in place, including the establishment of integrity committees in court stations and increased automation of judicial and administrative processes aimed at reducing direct human interaction and minimizing opportunities for corruption.

She also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, public participation, and continuous engagement with oversight institutions such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission as part of broader governance reforms.

At the same time, the Chief Justice announced the nomination of 24 judges to the High Court and 13 judges to the Environment and Land Court, in a move aimed at strengthening judicial capacity and reducing case backlog.

The nominations have been forwarded to President William Ruto for appointment in accordance with constitutional procedures.