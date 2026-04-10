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Tuju Says He Wants Private Burial Within 48 Hours, No State Involvement

Tuju said he has already communicated his wishes to his family, emphasizing simplicity and a private burial process.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has said he wants to be buried within 48 hours of his death and does not wish for any state involvement in his funeral arrangements.

Speaking after an engagement at his rural home in Ralingo village, Tuju said he has already communicated his wishes to his family, emphasizing simplicity and a private burial process.

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“I’ve told my people very clearly that when it comes to that, if I die, I would like to be buried within 48 hours. I don’t want to see any state participating, pretending that they have anything to do with me. No state to be involved in my funeral,” he said.

Tuju added that he had identified two possible burial sites, leaving the final decision to his family.

The former Cabinet Secretary also said he is mentally prepared for any form of suffering or adversity, citing past life-threatening incidents, including a plane crash and a serious road accident that left him with multiple injuries.

“I survived a plane crash and a car crash. I know that God is with me,” he said, noting that doctors at one point warned he might never walk again after undergoing major surgery.

He said he sustained multiple injuries and fractures during the accident, describing the recovery process as long and difficult.

Tuju further referred to ongoing legal disputes involving his properties in Nairobi, stating that courts had already issued rulings on some matters and insisting that disputed titles should not be recognised until cases are fully concluded.

“The courts have actually pronounced themselves on my properties in Nairobi. Any fake title is treated as such, suspended until we finish this matter in court,” he said.

He also claimed he had previously faced intimidation and legal harassment, including an incident where he was detained and later released on bond, though he did not provide supporting documentation during his remarks.

Despite the challenges, Tuju said he remains resilient and focused on his personal and business interests, adding that he continues to support communities through employment creation, education sponsorships, and ICT initiatives.

He said he currently employs more than 100 people in his businesses and has recently expanded job opportunities for locals, emphasizing that his development work remains rooted at the grassroots level.

Tuju also hinted at possible political re-engagement, saying he is still consulting and listening to public opinion in his rural home before making any decision on a return to politics.

“On joining politics I’m listening to the ground. I’m also talking back at them, so I’ll continue to listen. I’m starting with my Ralingo village,” he said.

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