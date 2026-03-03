Iran says it fired 26 drones, five ballistic missiles at US targets in Gulf – China Daily

TEHRAN — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday it launched 26 drones and five ballistic missiles at US military targets in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on its official Sepah News outlet, the IRGC described the operation, the 12th wave of attacks against US bases in the region, as “decisive and targeted.”

The statement said that 12 drones struck Camp Arifjan in Kuwait in two stages, while six drones and five ballistic missiles hit the US command and control center at Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE. Six more drones targeted US naval facilities in Bahrain.

The IRGC added that its navy fired two drones at the Athena Nova fuel tanker, which it described as “an ally of the United States” in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the vessel ablaze.

Israel and the United States launched large-scale strikes on Iran on Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. The attacks, which hit most Iranian provinces, have killed more than 550 people, according to Iranian media. Iran has since retaliated with multiple waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US positions across the region.