Drama in Murang’a as Officials Skip Opening of Kahuro ACC Office Presided Over by Ndindi Nyoro

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Residents of Kahuro in Kiharu Constituency witnessed an unusual standoff on Monday after government administrators failed to attend the official opening of a newly built Assistant County Commissioner’s office presided over by area MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The new Kahuro Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) offices were launched in a ceremony attended by local residents, but the absence of the administrators expected to work from the facility cast a shadow over the event.

Sources indicated that the officials who had initially been scheduled to attend the launch reportedly stayed away after receiving instructions from senior authorities not to participate in the ceremony.

According to the sources, the administrators cited receiving “orders from above” directing them not to attend the event or formally take up the office.

Despite the absence of the officials, Nyoro went ahead with the opening ceremony, saying the facility was ready to serve residents of the area.

The event briefly turned dramatic when police officers arrived at the venue and attempted to stop the proceedings, prompting protests from residents who had gathered for the launch.

Nyoro criticised what he described as attempts to frustrate development efforts in the constituency.

“This office is ready to serve the residents. There were issues here and there. I want to tell those people, they are seeing us quiet but they should not forget who we are. Those who had sent the officers, next time don’t send them come face me one on one,” he said.

Residents confronted the officers, forcing them to withdraw from the venue before the ceremony continued.

The boycott by administrators mirrors a similar incident last year in Murang’a County, when several chiefs and police officers failed to attend another handover ceremony organised by Nyoro in the Mjini area of Kiharu.

That project involved the opening of another administration block funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund.

Following the latest incident, Nyoro dismissed the absence of the officials as an attempt to undermine his work, insisting he would continue pursuing development initiatives for his constituents.

In recent months, the Kiharu legislator has appeared to distance himself from the agenda of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance, instead highlighting programmes aimed at improving education and social support in the constituency.

Among the initiatives he has announced is a plan to provide free primary education for learners in Kiharu. Secondary school students are also required to pay only Sh500 in school fees, while all learners benefit from a free lunch programme supported by the constituency leadership.