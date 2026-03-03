A women-led media co is challenging norms in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal – In a media landscape long dominated by men, Senegalese journalist and women’s rights advocate Alice Djiba is challenging the status quo through her boutique media agency, InfoElles.

Launched in 2021, InfoElles was born out of Djiba’s frustration with the persistent underrepresentation of women in Senegalese media — both in newsroom leadership and on-screen content. Determined to promote gender-sensitive journalism and amplify women’s voices, she built a platform where women are not just featured subjects, but decision-makers sitting at editorial tables.

Djiba’s efforts earned her the 2024 Francophone Media Innovation Award, presented by the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), France Médias Monde, and Reporters Without Borders. The recognition underscores the urgency of improving female representation in francophone media spaces.

Through dedicated sections such as “Femmes Médias” and “Ô Masculin,” which promotes positive masculinity, InfoElles seeks to present a more balanced portrayal of Senegalese society.

Working alongside communications and partnerships manager Aïssatou Camara, Djiba has expanded the platform’s digital reach. Camara also leads ONE NATION TV, a channel spotlighting urban culture and female rappers, including its flagship program “The Morning Nation.”

One impactful report highlighted the women producing gowe — perfumed incense sold for just 100 CFA francs — exposing the intense labor behind the craft and the low recognition its makers receive.

Despite progress, economic instability in Senegal’s media sector remains a challenge. InfoElles operates largely through project-based partnerships with NGOs and women’s organizations rather than traditional advertising models.

Data from the Global Media Monitoring Project shows women’s representation in Senegalese media dropped from 22% in 2015 to 13% in 2021 — a decline attributed to stereotypes, social resistance, and self-censorship.

Still, Djiba remains committed to reshaping the narrative — ensuring women are not mere extras in the news, but central voices shaping it.