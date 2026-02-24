Connect with us

Sakaja’s LiquorPay platform streamlines Nairobi liquor licensing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Nairobi City County has launched LiquorPay, a fully digital platform aimed at streamlining liquor licensing and improving ease of doing business for entrepreneurs.

For years, setting up a wine and spirits business in the capital has been slowed by paperwork, delays and informal “facilitation fees.” County officials say the new system eliminates manual processes and middlemen, offering a faster and more transparent alternative.

The rollout follows the consolidation of county licences under the Unified Business Permit (UBP), part of broader reforms to simplify business registration.

“We are making Nairobi a city of order and dignity. LiquorPay means no more queues, no more ‘missing files’ and no more brokers. It is clean, it is fast, and it works,” said Lydia Mathia, County Chief Officer for Business and Hustler Opportunities. “Transparency is the best incentive for investment.”

She added that the platform is already reducing hidden costs, enabling entrepreneurs to plan their finances with greater certainty. The county projects that LiquorPay could boost the number of registered wine and spirits businesses by up to 30 per cent.

According to Mathia, the system allows users to register online via the Nairobi Services portal, make payments through M-Pesa, and receive a provisional 21-day licence almost instantly. County officers then conduct inspections within that period, after which successful applicants are issued with a full-year liquor licence.

Officials say the platform marks a shift towards digitised, accountable service delivery, positioning Nairobi as a more business-friendly city.

