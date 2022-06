NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu for the inauguration of the country’s new leader.

Kenyatta is among regional leaders attending the inauguration of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who was elected president in last month’s elections.

Kenyatta is in Mogadishu was a delegation including Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya.