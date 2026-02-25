Makini Schools unveils refreshed brand identity in strategic rebrand

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 — Makini Schools has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, marking what it described as a major milestone in the institution’s growth and reaffirming its position as a leading private education provider in Kenya.

The rebrand, launched on February 20, forms part of a unified brand identity being rolled out across schools under the ADvTECH International Group. Makini said the new look strengthens its place within the ADvTECH International family while signalling its ambition to prepare learners for a rapidly changing world.

While the visual identity has been modernised, the institution said its name remains unchanged — a move it described as a reflection of confidence in Makini’s heritage and legacy. The refreshed identity is anchored on the school’s core values of integrity, growth, excellence and generosity of spirit.

At the centre of the update is a new logo, which Makini said symbolises confidence, clarity and future-readiness. The brand will be implemented across Makini Schools in Kenya and extended to other ADvTECH International schools on the continent, including Gaborone International School in Botswana.

“This rebrand represents a strategic evolution of Makini Schools,” said Horace Mpanza, the Regional Managing Director of ADvTECH International. “While our visual identity has been refreshed, our name and our commitment to quality education remain unchanged. This new identity reflects who we are today and where we are headed as we continue shaping future-ready learners.”

Makini said the refreshed brand builds on a period of expansion and investment, including the acquisition of Regis School — now rebranded as Makini Schools Runda — which has strengthened its footprint in Nairobi.

The institution has also expanded its holistic education offering through investments in sports infrastructure, including upgraded facilities at its Ngong Road and Kisumu campuses following an investment of more than Sh100 million.

Makini said it continues to invest in modern academic and sports facilities, alongside digital learning tools intended to improve teaching and learner outcomes. These include ADvLEARN, its AI-enabled personalised learning platform, as well as the provision of teacher laptops and classroom projectors.

Mr Mpanza said schools must prepare learners for an evolving labour market shaped by emerging technologies.

“Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly change the nature of work, but it will also create new pathways that demand higher-order thinking, creativity and adaptability. Our learners must be prepared for jobs and opportunities that may not yet exist,” he said.

Lucy Musyoka, a Sub-County Director of Education who spoke on behalf of the Ministry of Education’s Director General, said Makini’s academic performance is complemented by strong co-curricular and extracurricular achievements, aligning with the Competency-Based Education mission.

“Education is not only about grades but also about nurturing confident, creative, responsible individuals,” she said, adding that the new brand identity reflects an institution delivering results while recognising the broader purpose of education in the 21st century.

The unveiling event brought together education stakeholders, partners, parents and members of the media to mark what Makini described as its next chapter of growth and transformation.

“Our heritage is our foundation,” Mr Mpanza said. “This rebrand honours our past while confidently positioning Makini for the next generation of learners.”