Gachagua accuses Kihika’s husband of using police to block political meetings in Nakuru

Gachagua accused the Inspector-General of Police Dougals Kanja  of failing to exercise authority over officers in Nakuru, alleging that the police command has effectively been surrendered to Governor Kihika’s husband, a businessman involved in the importation of duty-free sugar and rice, to advance personal and political interests.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused businessman Sam Mburu, husband of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, of using police officers to disrupt his political engagements in the county, alleging that law enforcement has been hijacked for partisan purposes.

In a statement released on Monday, Gachagua claimed that officers under the command of Naivasha OCPD Wilson Sigei and Nakuru County Commander Opuru Emmanuel blocked his entourage from entering Nakuru from Nyandarua County to address a public meeting at Kinamba Trading Center.

“The busybody ordered the Nakuru County Commander to erect a roadblock at Karati River and stop my entourage from entering Nakuru County. The police, in four Land Cruisers with officers masking their faces, harassed members of the public for over an hour before withdrawing after hundreds of agitated residents demanded access,” Gachagua said.

“Sure as December 25th is Christmas, the IG seems to have no control of the police in Nakuru County. The command has regrettably been surrendered to a business associate of Governor Kihika, to the detriment of the Kenyan public and farmers,” Gachagua said.

The former DP claimed that this was not an isolated incident. He recalled similar interference in March 2025, when police allegedly disrupted his meetings in Mai Mahiu and Naivasha town, prompting complaints from junior officers that they were being misused for dirty political work while crime in the sub-county remained unchecked.

Gachagua also referenced a meeting he attended with the Inspector-General on January 30, 2026, where the police chief assured national leaders that the National Police Service would remain apolitical and respect constitutional freedoms, including freedom of assembly and movement.

“We doubted your assurances but nevertheless gave you the benefit of the doubt, knowing very well you have surrendered the command of the National Police Service to politicians, political operatives, and goons,” he said.

He urged the Inspector-General to publicly explain why police command in Nakuru has allegedly been handed over to the governor’s spouse and warned that such actions undermine public trust in law enforcement.

“Mr. IG, you need to inform the public why you have surrendered the command of the National Police Service to a business associate of Governor Kihika,” Gachagua said.

He urged the Inspector-General to explain to the public why police command in Nakuru has allegedly been handed over to politically affiliated individuals, warning that such actions undermine public trust in law enforcement and threaten the safety of citizens.

The former DP also highlighted what he described as the repeated targeting of his political events by police, calling for accountability from senior officers and the Inspector-General.

Last month, Opposition leaders threatened to launch nationwide demonstrations if police officers allegedly involved in a violent attack at ACK St. Peter’s Witima Church in Othaya, Nyeri County, are not arrested and charged.

Gachagua said the opposition delivered a stern message to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, demanding swift action against the officers accused of targeting worshippers during the Sunday service on January 25.

