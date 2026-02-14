Family Links Contractor’s Death to Financial Distress Over Unpaid Nairobi County Dues

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – A Nairobi family is mourning the death of businesswoman and contractor Beatrice Njeri, whose relatives say she had been battling severe depression linked to prolonged financial strain arising from unpaid dues by the Nairobi County Government.

According to the family, Njeri died on Friday morning at Aga Khan Hospital after struggling with mounting loan repayments and outstanding debts tied to a road construction contract awarded in 2024.

The family claims the county owes her Sh36 million for a 2.7-kilometre road project — NCCG/M&W/T/125/2023-2024 — in Ruai’s Kanisani area.

Led by her brother James Kang’ore, the family says Njeri secured bank loans to finance the project, but delays in payment left her under intense financial pressure.

“We completed the contract in September 2024, but since then we have not been paid. The loan pressure became overwhelming. We are appealing to the Governor to intervene and ensure we are paid,” Kang’ore said.

Another brother, Peter Wambugu Githua, said they had made repeated follow-ups with county officials since 2024 without success.

“She struggled with stress and depression as we waited for payment. We have debts for tractors, fuel and other materials. We have written to the county several times, but there has been no response,” he said.

Ruth Wahome, a fellow contractor who worked alongside Njeri, confirmed that the team completed the Kanisani road project and raised their first invoice in October 2024 but had not received payment.

She said financial strain led to the repossession of equipment and vehicles used in the project.

“Njeri was very hardworking. The delay in payment caused serious financial difficulties for all of us involved,” Wahome said.

The family is now urging the Nairobi County Government to settle the pending amount, saying the funds would help them clear a Sh3.2 million hospital bill and offset outstanding construction-related debts.

Nairobi County has not publicly commented on this matter.