Ex- MP Priscilla Nyokabi, Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira to face JSC panel for High Court judge slots

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to begin interviews to recruit 20 new judges to the High Court of Kenya from a pool of 100 shortlisted candidates.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission said the interviews form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary and enhance access to justice nationwide.

“The Judicial Service Commission will on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, commence interviews for the position of Judge of the High Court, aimed at filling 20 vacancies from a pool of 100 shortlisted candidates,” the JSC said.

Among those shortlisted are former Nyeri Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi, Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira, as well as a mix of seasoned advocates, magistrates and legal scholars.

Other candidates scheduled to appear before the panel include Elizabeth Achieng Agutu, Naima Sheikh Ahmed, Neddie Eve Adhiambo Akello, Adelaide Amimo Akong’a, Brian Pratt Ayodo, Harrison Omwima Barasa, Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo, Emmanuel Omondi Bitta, Esther Boke, Conrad Mugoya Bosire, Gad Kipkirui Chemoryat and Henry Faraji Chipinde.

To promote transparency and public participation, the JSC said it has developed an information booklet outlining the recruitment process, selection criteria and profiles of all shortlisted candidates.

“To enhance transparency, accountability and public participation, the Commission has developed an information booklet detailing the recruitment process, selection criteria and profiles of the shortlisted candidates,” the statement added.

The interviews are scheduled to run until March 4, 2026.

The High Court recruitment comes barely days after President William Ruto swore in 15 new judges to the Court of Appeal at State House, Nairobi, on January 28.