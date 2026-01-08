Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

President Ruto Holds High-Level Talks on Education Reforms

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector, describing it as a cornerstone of Kenya’s long-term economic growth and social development.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – President William Ruto on Wednesday convened Education Ministry stakeholders at State House, Nairobi, in a high-level meeting aimed at addressing key challenges in Kenya’s education sector, including school funding, reforms, and policy implementation.

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector, describing it as a cornerstone of Kenya’s long-term economic growth and social development.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He emphasized the importance of accountability, efficiency, and collaboration between government agencies and education stakeholders to ensure resources reach learners effectively.

During the briefing, CS Migosi Ogamba highlighted major milestones in the government’s education reforms.

“For the first time, Sh44 billion in capitation has been disbursed for primary, junior, and senior schools before institutions reopened this week, representing 50 percent of this year’s total funding,” he stated. “The remaining 30 percent and 20 percent will be released in the next two terms, respectively.”

In addition, Sh5.6 billion has been paid to publishers to guarantee the timely supply of textbooks nationwide, ensuring learners have access to essential learning materials from the first day of classes.

President Ruto also highlighted progress in supporting teachers. In fulfillment of a government pledge, 25,000 teachers have been promoted, and 24,000 new teachers will report to classrooms later this month.

This brings the total number of teachers hired since 2023 to 100,000, a move aimed at strengthening teaching capacity and improving educational outcomes.

CS Migosi Ogamba was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Julius Bitok (Basic Education) and Esther Muoria (Technical, Vocational Education and Training).

He emphasized that these measures form part of ongoing reforms transforming the delivery of learning and teaching across Kenya.

The meeting comes amid growing public debate over school capitation, teacher deployment, and curriculum reforms.

State House said further engagements with education stakeholders will continue as the government works to implement sustainable solutions to long-standing challenges in the sector.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

“Uhuru Will Fail You Miserably”: Atwoli Warns Matiang’i Ahead of 2027 Polls

Atwoli argued that although Kenyatta publicly endorsed Raila’s presidential bid, he failed to actively mobilise and coordinate the campaign machinery, a lapse he said...

22 minutes ago

Kenya

Pastor James Irungu Collapses 79 Hours Into 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge, Rushed to Hospital

NAIROBI,Kenya Jan 8-Pastor James Irungu, a Murang’a resident who set out to break the national tree-hugging endurance record, collapsed just minutes before completing his...

49 minutes ago

Kenya

What the Venezuela Crisis Means for Kenya’s Fuel Prices and Economy

The dramatic operation, which has rattled global energy markets, has already triggered a sharp fall in international oil prices — a development that could...

1 hour ago

Headlines

‘Sit Down and Talk’; Ida Pleads with Feuding ODM Leaders

"Let us solve the problems of the party by always asking ourselves: what would Baba do under these circumstances?" Mama Ida reflected.

10 hours ago

County News

Wahome turns up heat on Sakaja over illegal floors in South C collapse

Lands CS Alice Wahome has blamed Nairobi City County for the South C building collapse, saying illegal approval of extra floors and corruption at...

10 hours ago

Kenya

Police target deadly road blackspots as schools reopen

With schools reopening, police are zeroing in on accident blackspots and warning drivers, PSV operators and boda boda riders that the road safety rules...

11 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Jose Carmago Returns to Political Spotlight as Opposition queries extension of IEBC Technology Contract

"I am challenging him to explain what Jose Carmago was doing at State House between July 5 and 7 last year together with Hussein...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua accuses Ruto of reviving illicit alcohol for votes

Gachagua says the war on illicit alcohol was won until politics took over. Now, he claims Mt Kenya is paying the price for a...

13 hours ago