Kenya

iShowSpeed crew member hospitalised after Nairobi livestream spinal injury

A member of iShowSpeed’s production team sustained a spinal injury while executing a rally car and helicopter stunt in Nairobi, as the influencer’s Kenya tour draws record-breaking online viewers and global attention.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 — A member of American streaming sensation iShowSpeed’s production team sustained a spinal injury during a high-energy livestream segment in Nairobi, even as the influencer’s Kenya tour continues to break global records.

Crew member Slippy, responsible for coordinating stunts and production logistics, revealed on social media that he suffered a nerve/disc injury while executing a rally car and helicopter sequence.

“Following the stunt, I passed out, threw up from dehydration and shock from the pain, and lost all feeling in my left leg… but still got that segment done,” he wrote Sunday night.

Despite the injury, Slippy assured fans that he would continue supporting the livestreams while temporarily physically limited.

The incident occurred as iShowSpeed’s Nairobi tour drew massive crowds and online engagement.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano hailed the visit as a major boost for Kenya’s global profile, noting that the influencer’s stop gave Africa a platform to showcase its culture, people, and hospitality.

“We’ve had a very, very successful day with iShowSpeed… truly Magical Kenya — the Origin of Wonder,” Miano said.

Miano hails iShowSpeed Kenya visit as tourism win

Within just two hours, one livestream segment pulled more than 180,000 concurrent viewers, propelling iShowSpeed’s channel from 47.72 million to 47.91 million subscribers — a surge of nearly 200,000 new followers in real time.

Fans thronged the streets wherever the tour went, chanting, filming, and following his convoy, prompting authorities to provide a police escort and additional security.

From meeting students at Upper Hill School, training with the Kenya Rugby team, and linking up with javelin champion Julius Yego, to feeding giraffes at Nairobi National Park and touring the city in a decorated “nganya” matatu, the influencer’s visit has been packed with viral moments that continue to dominate social media.

Kenya is part of Speed’s ambitious “Speed Does Africa” tour, covering 20 countries with daily livestreams centered on culture, food, sport, and tourism.

Officials believe the exposure will translate into increased interest in Kenya, particularly among Gen Z and millennial travelers.

Despite the crew injury, the team’s determination underscores their commitment to the mission: showcasing Kenya to tens of millions of viewers worldwide.

“The goal is to show the world. Nothing stops us,” Slippy said.

