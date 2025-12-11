Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba (left) with Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok during the release of the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment.

EDUCATION

KJSEA 2025 grading explained: What parents must know

Kenya’s first KJSEA results are here. Learn how the new grading system works and how it shapes your child’s path to senior school.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – The Ministry of Education on Thursday released the first-ever results of the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), marking a major shift from the old Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) grading system.

The new Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, introduced in 2017, emphasizes learners’ skills, strengths, and interests instead of just memorized facts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba explained that KJSEA uses a different grading system to give a clearer picture of each child’s abilities.

“The KJSEA goes beyond traditional examinations. It focuses on identifying learners’ strengths, aptitudes, and interests, ensuring that every child is placed in an environment where they can excel and realise their full potential,” he said.

Unlike KCPE, which gave marks out of 500 and then a grade, KJSEA uses four main performance levels.

Exceeding Expectation, Meeting Expectation, Approaching Expectation, and Below Expectation.

Each level is further divided into two sub-levels, creating an eight-point scale from 1 to 8, where 8 is the highest.

This makes it easier for teachers, parents, and learners to understand performance.

“The grading aims to separate exemplary performance from average results,” Ogamba said.

For instance, Creative Arts and Sports recorded the strongest performance, with 96.84 percent of learners reaching Approaching Expectation 2 or above, followed by Agriculture (96.24 percent) and Kiswahili (93.11 percent).

Meanwhile, Mathematics and Kenyan Sign Language remain areas needing improvement, with only 32.44 percent and 22.14 percent of learners meeting or exceeding expectations, respectively.

The results will also determine learners’ pathways in Senior School.

“Of the 1,130,459 learners who sat for the 2025 KJSEA, 59.09 percent have shown potential to pursue STEM, 46.52 percent Social Sciences, and 48.73 percent Arts and Sports pathways,” Ogamba said.

Learners and parents can access results online at https://kjsea.knec.ac.ke using the assessment number and any one of the registered names.

For those without internet access, results can be checked via SMS by sending the assessment number to 22263 at Sh30 per message.

Ogmba underscored that the release of the results marks the first time Kenya is moving away from rote-based examinations toward a system that values competence, creativity, and individual potential.

“This is a milestone in Kenya’s education journey. Our goal is to ensure that every learner’s potential is recognized and nurtured for success in senior school and beyond.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya unveils platforms to boost tourism

"The Passport will allow both Kenyans and our international visitors to document their stay in Kenya, explore more regions, and engage more deeply with...

47 minutes ago

EDUCATION

No school fee hike in 2026, govt confirms

Grade 10 students will start Senior School in January 2026 with fees unchanged. Ogamba assures parents no extra costs will apply.

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

How to check 2025 KJSEA results online and via SMS

Parents can now access KJSEA 2025 results instantly. Learn how to check your child’s scores and chosen Senior School via web or SMS.

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Girls dominate KJSEA 2025, outshine boys in 10 subjects

Learners can access their results online through kjsea.knec.ac.ke using their assessment number.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2025 KJSEA Results Now Accessible Online – CS Ogamba

CS Ogamba highlighted that this online accessibility is part of efforts to streamline result dissemination under the Competency-Based Curriculum.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Girls Top Boys in 10 Subjects in Junior Secondary Exams – CS Ogamba

The KJSEA exams, taken by over 1.1 million candidates across 24,366 junior secondary schools, assessed learners in nine core subjects.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Elevates 54 Advocates to Senior Counsel, Urges Integrity and Mentorship

President Ruto emphasized that the recognition carries not only prestige but also greater responsibility to safeguard democracy, strengthen justice institutions, and expand access to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CBC Milestone: First KJSEA Cohort Set to Transition to Senior Secondary Schools

TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei said the commission is fully prepared to facilitate a smooth and organized move for the learners.

4 hours ago