World

Kenya’s ‘Singapore Dream’ Takes Shape as Ruto Hands Over 4,500 Affordable Homes in Mukuru

The newly built 16-storey apartments feature modern amenities such as electricity, hot showers, Internet, and piped gas, underscoring the government's push for planned urban estates with integrated services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – President William Ruto on Thursday handed over keys to more than 4,500 beneficiaries of the Affordable Housing Programme at New Mukuru in Nairobi, saying the project marks a major step in his pledge to transform Kenya into a “Singapore-status” country through modern, planned urban housing.

The handover follows the 1,080 units the President issued earlier in May, a move the government says signals a turning point in efforts to replace informal settlements with dignified, serviced housing.

“The keys we are giving you today are not just keys to open a door of a house, but to open a decent home for you and your children,” Ruto said during the ceremony.

He added: “I am proud this evening that what has been a dream for many Kenyans, and in the plans of this nation for over 40 years, is now a reality. Welcome to dignity; welcome to a new life.”

Ruto was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, Principal Secretaries and other guests.

The President said the government is building 14,000 affordable housing units at the New Mukuru site, noting that over 240,000 units are currently under construction countrywide.

In addition to the housing units, Ruto also handed over supporting public facilities at the estate, including modern police and fire stations, a well-equipped Level IV hospital, and a school.

The newly built 16-storey apartments feature modern amenities such as electricity, hot showers, Internet, and piped gas, underscoring the government’s push for planned urban estates with integrated services.

Ruto commended young people working at the Mukuru site for their expertise and resilience.

“Congratulations for building our nation,” he said.

However, he criticised political leaders he accused of inciting residents in informal settlements to resist relocating to pave the way for similar projects.

“Be decent and humane. You cannot incite Kenyans to continue living in slums while you live a palace in Karen. That is evil,” he said.

The President vowed to press on with the affordable housing programme, arguing that Kenyans can now see its benefits.

“We started this project less than two years ago. Just imagine what will happen in 10 or 20 years to come,” he said.

