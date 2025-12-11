Gachagua Alleges Voter Intimidation Targeting Elderly in Mbeere North By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused state officials and local leaders of intimidating thousands of elderly voters in Mbeere North during the recent by-election.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Gachagua claimed that senior citizens enrolled in the Inua Jamii cash transfer program were threatened with the withdrawal of their government stipends if they failed to vote for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“What happened in Mbeere is unacceptable. There was widespread bribery and coercion, particularly targeting elderly men and women who rely on government support,” Gachagua said. He alleged that about 7,000 seniors were pressured by chiefs, Nyumba Kumi leaders, and other local elders to vote for UDA under the threat of losing their benefits.

Gachagua also issued a warning that Kenyans would not tolerate voter intimidation in future elections. He cited the recent civic courage displayed by voters in Narok as an example for the nation.

“Kenyans will not accept suppression by police and hired goons in 2027. What I witnessed in Narok shows the kind of civic courage we want to see across the country. While it may be possible to intimidate people during a by-election, it will not happen during a general election,” he said.

Despite alleging irregularities in constituencies where his party, the Democratic Change Party (DCP), fielded candidates, Gachagua indicated he would not pursue court challenges.

“I will not be going to court in areas where DCP had candidates. Despite attempts to disrupt the elections, including voter suppression and bribery, our party performed exceptionally well. In Narok Town, DCP still won even under challenging conditions. Remember, DCP was formed just seven months ago,” he noted.

Gachagua also sought to counter claims that DCP is a tribal party, pointing to the party’s victory in Khwisero, located over 600 kilometres from the Mt. Kenya region.

“To the shame of our detractors, including William Ruto and others who label DCP as tribal, we secured a win in Khwisero. These by-elections show DCP’s growing national appeal and acceptance across Kenya,” he added.

This comes days after Chief Justice Martha Koome designated High Court Judge Richard Mwongo to hear and determine a petition challenging the outcome of the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election.

Koome designated the judge in Gazette Notice No. 17623 published on Friday to preside over the petition at the Embu High Court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 75 of the Elections Act, 2011, and Rule 6(3) of the Elections (Parliamentary and County Elections) Petition Rules, 2017, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya directs that the election petition whose details are given hereunder shall be heard in the Election Court comprising the Judge listed and sitting at the court station indicated,” read the notice.

The move comes amid growing political pressure after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Leonard Muthende of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the MP-elect following a by-election on November 27.

Muthende clinched the seat with 15,802 votes, narrowly beating Newton Kariuki (Karish) of the Democratic Party (DP), who garnered 15,308 votes after a tense by-election that drew nationwide attention.

On December 1, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka accused President William Ruto and senior government officials of orchestrating state interference in both the Mbeere North and Malava by-elections.

During a church service in Machakos, Kalonzo alleged that police officers, local administrators, and even Cabinet Secretaries were deployed to influence results in favour of UDA candidates.

“William Ruto knows UDA did not win in Mbeere and UDA did not win in Malava,” he claimed.

“We have evidence — direct interference. He himself called the OCS at one station and another in Mbeere and said it is absolutely necessary that Wamuthende must win.”

Kalonzo insisted that tallying at several polling stations was compromised, alleging officials were pressured to align results with instructions from senior state figures.

“There was no voter tallying… they were looking for the number that Ruto wanted,” he said, adding that some voters and agents were chased away during the process.

He further accused police of working “in coordination with hooligans” to intimidate voters and disrupt tallying.

“Ruto used the police. Their job was to help the hooligans… We have seen it, and we are going to deal with it,” he said.

The opposition has vowed to file what Kalonzo described as a “strong, comprehensive legal petition.”

Despite the claims, the IEBC has affirmed the legitimacy of the declared outcomes.

With Justice Mwongo now assigned to handle the Mbeere North petition, the case will move to formal hearing stages at the Embu High Court.