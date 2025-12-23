Education Ministry Receives 100,000 Requests for Grade 10 Placement Changes on Day One of Review Window

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Education has revealed that it received around 100,000 requests from learners and parents seeking changes to Grade 10 school placements on the first day of the seven-day review window.

Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said that while only 2,000 requests had been processed so far, the ministry is working diligently to ensure fairness and accuracy in aligning learners with schools that match their chosen pathways under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

“The high volume of requests reflects parents’ and learners’ commitment to ensuring placements reflect skills, interests, and school capacities,” PS Bitok said, urging patience as the exercise progresses.

The Ministry opened the review window on Tuesday allowing learners and parents to adjust, including correcting incorrect gender entries or re-aligning school preferences based on performance and school availability.

“While many learners have been successfully placed in their preferred schools, we are aware that limited spaces and miscommunication may have caused concerns,” PS Bitok added. “We appeal for patience and understanding as we process the requests carefully to ensure fairness and transparency.”

Learners’ placements are determined by a combination of Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) results, continuous assessment in Grades 7 and 8, and the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) in Grade 9.

The Ministry emphasized that the review process is a critical component of the pioneering transition to senior secondary education under CBE, ensuring all learners are placed in schools that best suit their competencies and career aspirations.