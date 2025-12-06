Police AIG stationed at Vigilance House dies after collapsing at home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — A senior police officer serving at Vigilance House has died after collapsing at his home in Chesumei, Nandi County.

According to a police report filed at Kapsabet Police Station, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Philip Kipchirchir Tuimur collapsed at around 5am on Saturday at his residence in Kabutie Village, Kapng’etuny Location.

His brother, Andrew Tuimur, told police that the officer suddenly fell unconscious, prompting family members to rush him to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers who visited the hospital confirmed the incident and recorded the details. No immediate cause of death was established.

AIG Tuimur was stationed at Vigilance House, the headquarters of the Kenya Police Service wing of the National Police Service, at the time of his passing.

He was previously dismissed by the National Police Service Commission after a vetting panel found him unsuitable to serve, though circumstances surrounding his reinstatement to Vigilance House remained unclear.

His body has been moved to Samaritan Farewell Home, where it has been preserved pending a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The National Police Service is yet to issue an official statement.