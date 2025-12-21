Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Africa CDC Raises Alarm as Cholera Cases More Than Double Across the Continent

Africa CDC said a unified task force and a new strategy have been launched to tackle the disease beyond the health sector, framing cholera as a leadership, infrastructure and water-sanitation challenge rather than a purely medical issue.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,Dec 21—The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has raised serious concern over a sharp surge in cholera cases across the continent, with reported infections more than doubling to over 310,000 cases in 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Africa CDC noted that the outbreak has resulted in nearly 3,000 additional deaths across 25 African countries, underscoring the growing scale and severity of the public health crisis.

According to the continental health agency, five countries, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Angola, Nigeria and Sudan accounted for 87.8 per cent of all cholera cases reported in 2025.

Meanwhile, Sudan, the DRC, South Sudan and Angola together contributed 85.4 per cent of all cholera-related deaths recorded during the same period.

In response to the escalating outbreak, African leaders have elevated cholera to a continental political priority.

Africa CDC said a unified task force and a new strategy have been launched to tackle the disease beyond the health sector, framing cholera as a leadership, infrastructure and water-sanitation challenge rather than a purely medical issue.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can be fatal within hours if left untreated.

Globally, the disease remains a major public health threat, causing an estimated 1.3 million to 4.0 million cases and between 21,000 and 143,000 deaths every year.

The disease is caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Symptoms typically appear between 12 hours and five days after exposure and may include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, dehydration, muscle cramps, rapid heart rate and low blood pressure.

Africa CDC noted that while some infected individuals may not show symptoms, untreated cases can quickly become life-threatening.

Africa CDC has urged governments to strengthen surveillance, improve access to safe water and sanitation, and scale up rapid response mechanisms to prevent further loss of life, warning that without coordinated action, cholera will continue to pose a serious threat to public health and development across Africa.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

What Next for health and development in Africa? ‘Accra Reset’ puts the emphasis on “Sovereignty”

Known as the Accra Reset, the initiative positions health systems as the entry point for a wider re-engineering of development financing, manufacturing and state...

3 days ago

Kenya

Africa Moves to End Deadly PPR as AU Launches High-Level Advisory Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Africa has taken a major political and strategic step towards eliminating Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), one of the...

4 days ago

Africa

U.S. steps up Space Diplomacy with Africa, pledges support for independent and transparent programs

In pointed remarks that underscored Washington’s geopolitical messaging, Pratt emphasized that the United States wants African nations to build self-reliant and transparent space programs,...

4 days ago

Africa

Mahama urges Africa to break free from ‘rigged’ global order and industrialize

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has urged African nations to shift from raw material exports to high-value production, calling for economic independence, transparency, and...

December 12, 2025

CHINA DAILY

G20 summit lauded for amplifying African voice – China Daily

Following the G20 Leaders' Summit, South Africa on Tuesday handed over the presidency to the United States.

November 29, 2025

Africa

China opens Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organization in London – China Daily

China inaugurated its Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organization in London on Tuesday, underscoring the country’s expanding role in global maritime governance, according...

November 28, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China offers blueprint for Africa’s rise – China Daily

With Africa projected to account for 25 percent of the world's population by 2050 and 35 percent by 2100, the continent's future will hinge...

November 27, 2025

Africa

Sudanese rivals urged to accept truce plan – China Daily

Renewed efforts for a truce came after Trump said last week that he would move to help end the war in Sudan.

November 26, 2025