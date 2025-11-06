Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EACC has filed a suit before the Environment and Land Court in Thika seeking to recover a nine-acre parcel of public land in Ruiru/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC files claim for public school land irregularly converted for housing in Ruiru

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case in Thika to reclaim a nine-acre public plot in Ruiru grabbed and converted from school use to residential purposes. The land, valued at Sh250 million, was unlawfully sold and subdivided into 37 plots.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed a suit before the Environment and Land Court in Thika seeking to recover a nine-acre parcel of public land in Ruiru, Kiambu County, that was allegedly irregularly converted from educational to residential use.

According to the Commission, the land — Ruiru/Kiu Block 3/1372, measuring approximately 3.977 hectares — was originally reserved for the construction of a secondary school within the Kahawa Sukari Residential Scheme.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It was created from the subdivision of Land Reference No. 10901/20, owned and developed by Kahawa Sukari Limited,” the anti-graft agency stated.

As a condition for approving the residential development, the government, through the then Commissioner of Lands, required the developer to set aside certain plots for public amenities, including schools. One such parcel was Ruiru/Kiu Block 3/1372, specifically earmarked for educational use.

Approval for the development stipulated that construction of the school would commence within 24 months of the lease’s issuance — a condition that was never met.

EACC says that in 2005, Kahawa Sukari Limited sold the land to James Mwangi Wagura and Lucy Waruguru Wagura before fulfilling its lease obligations, in direct breach of terms prohibiting sale or change of use prior to development.

“This sale was in breach of the lease terms, which stipulated that failure to develop the school or change the land use would result in automatic reversion of the land to the government,” EACC noted.

Irregular change of use

Despite this, in 2015, the new owners sought and obtained approval from the County Government of Kiambu to change the land’s use from educational to residential — an application EACC says was irregularly approved by the then Director of Physical Planning.

That approval paved the way for subdivision of the parcel into 37 residential plots, now registered as Ruiru/Kiu Block 3/3704–3729, with certificates of lease issued to private owners.

EACC has now instituted Thika ELC Case No. E228 of 2025, seeking to recover the land and its 37 resultant subdivisions, valued in 2019 at approximately Sh250 million.

In its court filings, the Commission argues that the land was public property reserved for educational purposes, and that its sale and conversion to private ownership were unlawful and irregular. The subsequent subdivision and issuance of new titles, EACC adds, were tainted by fraud and illegality.

The Commission maintains that public land reserved for education cannot be converted or alienated without due process, warning that such irregular transactions undermine community development and public trust in land governance.

On October 29, 2025, the Thika Environment and Land Court issued a temporary injunction restraining the defendants — Kahawa Sukari Limited, James Mwangi Wagura, and Lucy Waruguru Wagura — from selling, transferring, mortgaging, developing, or otherwise dealing with the property pending determination of interlocutory orders scheduled for November 20, 2025.

The case adds to a growing list of EACC suits targeting irregular land allocations, particularly those involving public utility plots in rapidly urbanizing areas such as Ruiru, Kiambu, and Nairobi’s peri-urban zones.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties Liaison Committee Chair accused of demanding Sh4bn during IEBC selection

Kenya’s Political Parties Liaison Committee Chair Evans James Misati faces explosive bribery allegations after a petitioner accused him of demanding a Sh4 million bribe...

21 hours ago

World

EACC Arrests Senior Sports Officials Over Sh3.8bn Fraud Scheme

The anti-graft agency said the arrests followed early morning search operations conducted simultaneously in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Machakos, and Nanyuki counties.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC obtains orders blocking Sh166mn payout in fraudulent Kiambu tender

According to EACC, Filtronic International Limited irregularly secured a tender from Kiambu County for the development, installation, testing, training, commissioning, and support services of...

3 days ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC recovers grabbed road reserve in Nyali

In a judgment delivered on 22nd October 2025, Justice S. M. Kibunja of the Mombasa Environment and Land Court declared the issuance of title...

October 24, 2025

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Ex-Nairobi City Water official charged with forgery of KCSE Certificate

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the former NCWSC employee after investigations established that he presented a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)...

October 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC reclaims public land from woman who demolished govt house to build maisonette

EACC said the land, belonging to the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, had been illegally acquired by a private individual who demolished...

October 13, 2025

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC raises Sh69.7 million from auction of ex-Governor Obado properties

The properties which are located in Nairobi's Riara, Greenspan and Loresho Ridge Estates, are part of ten assets earmarked for disposal by the anti-graft...

October 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Nairobi Water employee over forged KCSE Certificate

The Commission said its investigations confirmed that the certificate was forged and was used by the suspect to obtain employment at NCWSC.

October 7, 2025