Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The CA clarified that the updated rules—published in May 2025— seek to shield Kenyans from SIM-related fraud, identity theft, SIM-box crime, and other forms of digital criminality/CA

NATIONAL NEWS

CA denies ordering collection of biometric data for mobile subscribers

The Communications Authority of Kenya has denied reports that new SIM card regulations require mobile operators to collect biometric data, clarifying that the rules focus on enhancing security and protecting subscribers from fraud.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has dismissed reports claiming it is compelling mobile network operators to collect biometric data under the country’s newly revised SIM card registration regulations.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the regulator termed the concerns “unfounded,” emphasizing that it has not directed operators to collect fingerprints, retinal scans, DNA, or any other highly sensitive biological identifiers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“For the avoidance of doubt, CA has NOT issued any directives for the collection of biometric data by our licensees,” the statement read in part.

“The new SIM Card Regulations do not contain any provision requiring the collection of biometric data.”

The CA clarified that the updated rules—published in May 2025— seek to shield Kenyans from SIM-related fraud, identity theft, SIM-box crime, and other forms of digital criminality.

The statement follows rising public concerns, with critics and privacy advocates arguing that the regulations overreach by defining “biometric data” to include “blood typing, fingerprinting, DNA analysis, earlobe geometry, retinal scanning, and voice recognition.”

Security and confidentiality

However, CA maintains that although the regulations define biometric data broadly, they do not mandate operators to collect all or any of these markers from subscribers.

According to the regulator, the new rules instead impose stringent security and confidentiality standards on telecom operators, ensuring handling of subscriber information in line with the Data Protection Act and the Kenya Information and Communications Act.

CA further clarified that operators may only suspend SIM cards if a subscriber provides false information or repeatedly fails to complete registration.

Even then, no subscriber may be disconnected without prior notice and the use of “clear, fair, and transparent procedures.”

The Authority underscored that the overarching goal of the revised regulations is to “strengthen the integrity of telecommunications services, ensuring that every line belongs to a verified individual, thereby enhancing trust in Kenya’s digital space,” while supporting safer access to e-government and mobile money services.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt contains cyberattack on state websites, probes ‘PCP@Kenya’ hacker group

The government says a cyberattack on government websites by a group identified as ‘PCP@Kenya’ has been contained as agencies tighten digital security measures.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt clarifies website takedowns under Cybercrime Act subject to judicial review

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on Thursday said the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4) will only shut down websites based on credible...

October 23, 2025

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

High Court nullifies Govt directive on mandatory IMEI declaration

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the notices were 'not based on any law and are therefore unconstitutional.'

July 18, 2025

ANALYSIS

Data protection is poor for African farmers who use digital services: Kenya and Ghana cases highlight gaps

African regulators have not yet responded to the specific challenges of farm data protection.

August 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans cautioned against sharing leaders’ phone numbers without consent after MPs’ lines were circulated

The advisory comes as the contact details of a section of leaders and their families continue to be circulated online in the ongoing heated...

June 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt writes to TikTok over compliance with data law

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Thursday said ODPC is expected to obtain clarifications on TikTok's commitment to ensuring the privacy of individuals and to provide...

March 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans in last minute rush to update SIM registration ahead of midnight shutdown

A number of Kenyans who spoke to Capital News complained of technical challenges with the online registration process forcing them to avail themselves physically at...

October 15, 2022

Kenya

Kenya re-elected to Council of International Telecommunication Union

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya has been re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialized agency for Information...

October 3, 2022