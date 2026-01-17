DCI roots for intelligence-led approach to tackle Cybercrime

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has underscored the urgent need for proactive, coordinated, and intelligence-driven strategies to effectively counter the rapidly evolving threat of cybercrime.

DCI Mohamed Amin warned that cybercrime is expanding in speed, scale, and sophistication, putting immense pressure on traditional security and investigative frameworks.

He conveyed the warning during the closure of the Cybercrime Investigations Course at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) in Nairobi, in remarks delivered by Rosemary Kuraru, Director of Forensics.

“Cybercrime continues to accelerate in speed, scale, and sophistication, pushing traditional defense mechanisms to their limits. The responsibility placed upon you is immense, not only on behalf of the institutions you represent but also on behalf of every citizen who will depend on your expertise,” she said.

Amin highlighted the increasingly complex cyber threat landscape, noting exploitation of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence by cybercriminals to carry out more advanced and elusive attacks.

He stressed that law enforcement agencies must stay ahead through innovation, collaboration, and intelligence-led operations.

Amin challenged the course participants to apply their newly acquired skills by enhancing inter-agency cooperation and ensuring cybercriminals are denied operational space. He urged them to take a frontline role in safeguarding Kenya’s digital ecosystem and improving the effectiveness of cybercrime investigations and prosecutions.

The DCI also expressed appreciation to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) for sponsoring the training program and commended NCIA for its commitment to capacity building and professional development within the criminal investigations sector.

The ceremony was attended by NCIA Commandant Sospeter Munyi, representatives from the United States Embassy, and other senior security officials and stakeholders.

The Cybercrime Investigations Course is part of Kenya’s ongoing efforts to strengthen preparedness against cyber threats as the country continues to expand its digital infrastructure and online services.