Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Sri Lankan PM eyes stronger cooperation with China

During her visit to Beijing this week, Amarasuriya, who was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s third female prime minister in September 2024, attended the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women and met with President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 16 — Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has called for stronger collaboration with China as her government pursues an ambitious program of economic and social transformation, highlighting China’s continued role as a key partner in the island nation’s recovery and development.

During her visit to Beijing this week, Amarasuriya, who was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s third female prime minister in September 2024, attended the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women and met with President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exclusive interview with China Daily, she described the meetings as “productive”, while reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to ensuring the smooth implementation of ongoing joint projects and seeking China’s support for new initiatives in infrastructure, energy and education.

Amarasuriya cited major joint ventures such as the Colombo Port City, the Hambantota Port and the Central Expressway as central to her country’s growth strategy.

She said that China’s support in education and human capital development, through modernization programs and scholarships, has made a significant impact on Sri Lanka’s development capacity.

“We’re undergoing a real transformation at many levels, and we would like China’s cooperation and support in ensuring that transformation stays on track and delivers results for the people of Sri Lanka,” she said.

Amarasuriya also lauded the commitment made by Xi to gender equality and women’s empowerment globally during the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women on Monday.

“The initiatives that he mentioned for taking this agenda forward, I think, are extremely important at this moment, and give all of us a lot of hope that this work can continue, and that this work will have the backing of progressive leaders and progressive thinkers,” she said.

‘Women hold up half the sky’

This support is especially important at a moment when “there is also a very regressive discourse and narrative taking place on women’s rights, on gender equality and on reproductive rights”, she said. “It was Chairman Mao who said women hold up half the sky, but we’re not there yet. We have a long way to go, so there’s work to be done,” she added.

Recalling the 1952 Rubber-Rice Pact that laid the foundation for modern cooperation between China and Sri Lanka, Amarasuriya noted the symbolic depth of the two countries’ relations. “I think what is unique is that our two governments are very aligned in their thinking and in their ideology,” she said, adding that the next chapter of bilateral ties should focus on people-to-people relations and shared cultural values.

Amarasuriya encouraged more Chinese consumers and businesses to engage with Sri Lanka, citing its tea, cinnamon and gemstone industries, as well as its growing appeal as a tourist and investment destination.

“Tourism is very important to us, and we are rapidly becoming a favorite destination for Chinese people,” she said, adding that Sri Lanka also positions itself as a reliable and safe destination for Chinese entrepreneurs and investors.

Amarasuriya’s first official visit to Beijing included stops at the Forbidden City and the Great Wall. “It’s been an excellent trip,” she said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Gold rally expected to continue amid uncertainty

On Wednesday morning, London spot gold broke above $4,170 per ounce, while COMEX gold futures traded above $4,190 per ounce, both up by about...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese official fired over harmful fireworks

The investigation found that on Sept 19, a fireworks show sponsored by outdoor brand Arc'teryx and organized by the art studio of Chinese visual...

3 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s CPI, PPI show stabilization tendencies

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is deemed a better gauge of the supply-demand situation, increased 1 percent year-on-year...

4 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi’s proposals on gender equality draw broad acclaim

He made four proposals, calling for collective efforts to foster an enabling environment for women's growth, propel high-quality development for women, strengthen governance frameworks...

22 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China prosecutes major northern Myanmar criminal gangs

Chinese law enforcement authorities previously handled cases involving two other major Kokang-based criminal gangs that targeted Chinese citizens.

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Ed-tech firm bets big on AI learning solutions

Gaotu Group announced the establishment of the "Gaotu-Renmin University of China AI Smart Education Joint Laboratory" in collaboration with the Gaoling Artificial Intelligence Institute...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China urges sincerity from US in trade talks

China added five US affiliates of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean to its anti-foreign sanctions list on Tuesday, cutting them off from business and...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China unlocks new loans to help lift property sector

China has incorporated real estate development projects that meet the eligibility criteria into a "whitelist" through the urban real estate financing coordination mechanism, providing...

2 days ago