Sri Lankan PM eyes stronger cooperation with China

BEIJING, China, Oct 16 — Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has called for stronger collaboration with China as her government pursues an ambitious program of economic and social transformation, highlighting China’s continued role as a key partner in the island nation’s recovery and development.

During her visit to Beijing this week, Amarasuriya, who was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s third female prime minister in September 2024, attended the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women and met with President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials.

In an exclusive interview with China Daily, she described the meetings as “productive”, while reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to ensuring the smooth implementation of ongoing joint projects and seeking China’s support for new initiatives in infrastructure, energy and education.

Amarasuriya cited major joint ventures such as the Colombo Port City, the Hambantota Port and the Central Expressway as central to her country’s growth strategy.

She said that China’s support in education and human capital development, through modernization programs and scholarships, has made a significant impact on Sri Lanka’s development capacity.

“We’re undergoing a real transformation at many levels, and we would like China’s cooperation and support in ensuring that transformation stays on track and delivers results for the people of Sri Lanka,” she said.

Amarasuriya also lauded the commitment made by Xi to gender equality and women’s empowerment globally during the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women on Monday.

“The initiatives that he mentioned for taking this agenda forward, I think, are extremely important at this moment, and give all of us a lot of hope that this work can continue, and that this work will have the backing of progressive leaders and progressive thinkers,” she said.

‘Women hold up half the sky’

This support is especially important at a moment when “there is also a very regressive discourse and narrative taking place on women’s rights, on gender equality and on reproductive rights”, she said. “It was Chairman Mao who said women hold up half the sky, but we’re not there yet. We have a long way to go, so there’s work to be done,” she added.

Recalling the 1952 Rubber-Rice Pact that laid the foundation for modern cooperation between China and Sri Lanka, Amarasuriya noted the symbolic depth of the two countries’ relations. “I think what is unique is that our two governments are very aligned in their thinking and in their ideology,” she said, adding that the next chapter of bilateral ties should focus on people-to-people relations and shared cultural values.

Amarasuriya encouraged more Chinese consumers and businesses to engage with Sri Lanka, citing its tea, cinnamon and gemstone industries, as well as its growing appeal as a tourist and investment destination.

“Tourism is very important to us, and we are rapidly becoming a favorite destination for Chinese people,” she said, adding that Sri Lanka also positions itself as a reliable and safe destination for Chinese entrepreneurs and investors.

Amarasuriya’s first official visit to Beijing included stops at the Forbidden City and the Great Wall. “It’s been an excellent trip,” she said.

