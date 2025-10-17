Ruto, mourners honour Raila with emotional rendition of ‘Jamaica Farewell’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — A rare and deeply emotional moment unfolded at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday when President William Ruto led thousands of mourners in singing “Jamaica Farewell,” the late Raila Odinga’s favourite song by legendary American singer Harry Belafonte.

As the soft, nostalgic melody filled the air, the crowd — including foreign dignitaries, regional leaders, and citizens from across the country — joined the President in song, their voices blending in tribute to a man whose life and struggle defined Kenya’s democratic journey.

“Fellow mourners, one of the Honourable Raila Odinga’s favourite songs was ‘Jamaica Farewell’ by Harry Belafonte — a melody of longing and gentle sorrow. He often broke into a dance, and with a big smile, sang along,” President Ruto said, before pausing as the familiar tune began to play.

Visibly moved, the President sang the opening lines of the song alongside the gathered crowd, drawing applause and emotion from the audience.

As the song played, mourners — including Mama Ida Odinga, the Odinga family, visiting heads of state, and Kenyan leaders from across the political divide — stood in solemn reflection.

When the chorus, “Down the way where the nights are gay, and the sun shines daily on the mountain top…” echoed through the stadium, many waved Kenyan flags while others held hands, some visibly overcome with emotion as they sang along to the hauntingly beautiful lyrics.

Ruto said the song’s message of farewell and homecoming resonated deeply with Raila’s life and legacy, describing him as a man who had “sailed many seas for the sake of his country.”

“Today, those words ring with profound meaning. Our elder statesman, the Honourable Raila, is sailing not to Jamaica, but to a home beyond. He will not be back with us for many a day,” Ruto said.

Reflecting on Raila’s enduring spirit, the President described him as a man whose heart “belonged to the people.”

“The gentleman we are bidding farewell to today gave more to this country than most ever could. He endured years of imprisonment, exile, and political struggle — not for the privilege of power, but for the principle of service,” Ruto said.

“He bore the scars of his struggles with dignity and turned pain and suffering into purpose.”

The President’s tribute portrayed Raila as both a reformer and a humanist — a leader at ease in the humblest of homes and on the grandest of global stages.

“Baba has finished his race. He has kept the faith. He has served his people and humanity,” Ruto declared.

“It is our solemn prayer to Almighty God that the soil of the land he so tirelessly served shall embrace him with grace — that the nation he sacrificed for shall eternally cherish his memory, and that the people for whom he fought shall carry his dream forward.”