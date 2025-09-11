Trump to award Charlie Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 – President Donald Trump announced that he will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah on Wednesday.

Trump made the announcement during remarks at the Pentagon to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.

Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Trump later that day announced his death.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said on Thursday.

We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and courage put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on,” the president continued.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the U.S. Trump said that the day of that ceremony would be announced soon, adding he thought it would surely draw a big crowd.

Trump told reporters with him at the Pentagon that he plans to speak with Kirk’s family on Thursday afternoon. Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and two young children.

A manhunt for Kirk’s killer is underway.

The FBI said on Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used by the shooter, and officials said the suspect is believed to be a college-aged individual.