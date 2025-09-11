Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Trump to award Charlie Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Published

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 – President Donald Trump announced that he will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah on Wednesday.

Trump made the announcement during remarks at the Pentagon to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Trump later that day announced his death.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said on Thursday.

We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and courage put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on,” the president continued.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the U.S. Trump said that the day of that ceremony would be announced soon, adding he thought it would surely draw a big crowd.

Trump told reporters with him at the Pentagon that he plans to speak with Kirk’s family on Thursday afternoon. Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and two young children.

A manhunt for Kirk’s killer is underway.

The FBI said on Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used by the shooter, and officials said the suspect is believed to be a college-aged individual.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

FBI releases images of person of interest amid manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer

The FBI also said Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the deadly shooting. A "high-powered bolt action...

41 minutes ago

Headlines

Manhunt intensifies for suspect who killed Charlie Kirk

Officials on Wednesday gave conflicting answers about whether the suspect, who dressed in all black and is believed to have fired from a nearby...

15 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Putin says Russia will achieve all aims militarily if Ukraine does not agree deal

"I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting. But is there any point? Let's see," Putin said on Wednesday.

September 4, 2025

Top stories

Trump nominates ex-Fox News host Tammy Bruce as deputy UN ambassador

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Bruce, who has been working at the US State Department since he took office in...

August 10, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Ukraine’s European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

Concerned that Ukraine will not be invited to its own peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that any agreements without Kyiv would amount to...

August 10, 2025

Headlines

Trump administration asks court to release some Epstein documents

Trump said the note, which the paper reported he'd sent for Epstein's 50th birthday, is "fake".

July 19, 2025

Headlines

Senate Republicans advance Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ but final vote hangs in balance

In a 51-49 vote largely along party lines, the Senate has moved to open debate on the bill, a key initial hurdle that Republicans...

June 29, 2025

Capital Health

Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

His office added that the cancer was hormone-sensitive, neaning it could likely be managed.

May 19, 2025