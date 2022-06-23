Connect with us

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe during an engagement with KEPSA, Jun 23, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Igathe says ‘unique’ campaign style celebrates blue collar jobs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on the Azimio-One Kenya ticket Polycarp Igathe says his unique campaign style is aimed at celebrating ‘blue collar’ jobs and not to put undue focus on himself.

Speaking during an engagement with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Igathe stated that the conversation in the country should change from what needs to be done to who will do it.

He noted that his interaction with the public in washing toilet, washing cars is to show that a leader is a servant of the people.

“A leader should offer solutions and not complain about the problems,” he stated.

More to follow….

