Igathe says he cleans toilets to show how he will deal with cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – If you wondered why Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has been on a spree of cleaning dingy toilets in the city then here is the answer.

The gubernatorial hopeful has been on the drive to send message to the cartels that “We can take shit and we can deal with it,” he said while in a stakeholders meeting with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA)

The Nairobi gubernatorial left his supporters shocked after he took his campaign to public county toilets when he was spotted cleaning them.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party candidate dressed in a Azimio coalition white dust coat spent hours of his campaign doing the toilet cleaning job with some saying he had stretched the campaign gimmick too far.

For him however it’s a management tool that he was taught by the late businessman Chris Kirubi termed as a ‘toilet test’ saying it was not a political gimmick.

“People don’t flush toilets. If you don’t allow the citizen to serve with dignity what are you doing? Chris Kirubi taught me one thing I will never forget. If you go to an organization or a company first of all go to the toilets the workers go too. If it’s dirty you don’t need to be told the quality of that MD,” Igathe stated.

Igathe defended his bid saying he is well culpable of dealing with the cartels in Nairobi City County despite the notion that it’s a deeply entrenched cabal.

“Many of them thought it was a joke we can clean it up. I am not afraid to do so because am a Kenya and its my responsibility to clean after myself,” he said.

Igathe has done everything from serving drinks at nightclubs to washing cars, selling boiled eggs and chapatis, posing as a matatu tout in various parts of the city.

Igathe says that his leadership aims at service delivery in a more personal way that why he campaign in that manner of style.