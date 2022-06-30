Igathe promises free lunch in informal settlement schools if elected Nairobi governor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio La Umoja Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe now says he will focus on improving education and avail an environment for businesses to thrive if he is elected the Governor of Nairobi in the August 9 polls.

Speaking when he visited Mathari Primary School on Thursday, Igathe promised to establish the Linda Jamii program if he is elected Governor.

“Many families are faced with food insecurity in informal settlements. Many of our parents are really trying to provide a livelihood amid the lack of employment opportunities,” the Jubilee Party candidate explained.

Linda Jamii’s aim is to uplift single mothers, street families, and families living in informal settlements by giving them food packages every fortnight.

He said hopes to deliver zero hunger and ensure access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food for school children and their families.

Igathe said he believes that the program will change the lives of more than 50,000 households in informal settlements, as committed his administration to develop the society.

“The Linda Jamii food package will be provided every fortnight, on condition that a child attends school 90 percent of the time,” he said.