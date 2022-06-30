Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates Polycarp Igathe. /COURTESY

August Elections

Igathe promises free lunch in informal settlement schools if elected Nairobi governor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio La Umoja Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe now says he will focus on improving education and avail an environment for businesses to thrive if he is elected the Governor of Nairobi in the August 9 polls.

Speaking when he visited Mathari Primary School on Thursday, Igathe promised to establish the Linda Jamii program if he is elected Governor.

“Many families are faced with food insecurity in informal settlements. Many of our parents are really trying to provide a livelihood amid the lack of employment opportunities,” the Jubilee Party candidate explained.

Linda Jamii’s aim is to uplift single mothers, street families, and families living in informal settlements by giving them food packages every fortnight.

He said hopes to deliver zero hunger and ensure access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food for school children and their families.

Igathe said he believes that the program will change the lives of more than 50,000 households in informal settlements, as committed his administration to develop the society.

“The Linda Jamii food package will be provided every fortnight, on condition that a child attends school 90 percent of the time,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Man aged 36 committed to 20-year jail term for defiling 15-year-old daughter

Benjamin Anganga Okumu, who appeared before Bondo Magistrate S.W. Mathenge, had been accused of having had the canal knowledge of the minor who is...

58 mins ago

August Elections

Mwaure hits out at Wajackoyah for encouraging marijuana use

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has condemned the Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah for encouraging what he...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Machakos court suspends Ndeti’s clearance by IEBC, compels CUE to review credentials

The Deputy Registrar at Machakos High Court further ordered the Commission for University Educations (CUE) to review the authenticity of a degree certificate Ndeti...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Agano Presidential candidate Mwaure calls for Wajackoyah mental assessment (VIDEO)

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Karua featured in new song dubbed ‘Heko Mama’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua has been featured in a song dubbed ‘Heko Mama’ that celebrates the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KHRC appoints Davinder Lamba interim board chair replacing Makau Mutua

Nairobi, Kenya, June 30- The Kenya Human Rights Commission has appointed Davinder Lamba as interim chair of the Commission’s board replacing Makau Mutua who...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja promises pro-business City Hall, license automation during talks with European Business Council

Sakaja who spoke on Thursday during a breakfast meeting with the Kenya's chapter of the European Business Council (EBC) said his administration will seek...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan fugitive wanted in the UK for molestation extradited

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – A Kenya fugitive wanted in the United Kingdom for child molestation has finally been extradited to answer to his...

5 hours ago