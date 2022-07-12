Re-match on Aug 9 will be a technical knockout: Sakaja to Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja says there is no need for a “re-match” on the Nairobi gubernatorial debate.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate has instead promised to deliver a “technical knockout” to his competitor Polycarp Igathe on August 9, at 9.00am.

Sakaja faced off with Igathe, the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance candidate during the epic debate on Monday night.

The debate that was aired across all media outlets lasted one hour and thirty minutes saw the two candidates in the Governor race tackle a myriad of issues.

“I feel we needed more time to talk about the real issues of the people of Nairobi,” Sakaja said after the debate.

He regretted that “sideshows choreographed by those I am running against” dominated the debate”.

“Nairobi is for all of us. Politics is not enmity and after the election we will have one County that we must remain in. And so let us not be divided in terms of parties, tribe. Let us remember that we are one tribe called Nairobi,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja who has been battling court cases emanating from the validity of his degree certificate on Tuesday got a reprieve after the High Court dismissed the petition challenging his academic credentials.

During the debate, Sakaja defended his academic credentials noting that the hype on the subject was being catalyzed by his opponents as a ploy to divert public attention.

“I pity my opponent because his strategy was premised on me being locked out of the race. My degree was certified by Commission for University Education having conferred with the sister agency in Uganda. I have a degree and we will soon be vindicated, and you will all know that this has nothing but political witch-hunt by people who do not want me to be on the ballot,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja stressed that Igathe was unfit to hold office and cannot be trusted after having absconded duty as Deputy Governor six months after their win with former Governor Mike Sonko in 2017.

“Igathe you ran away from people’s mandate and Nairobi needs resilience. The fact is that you ran away from office and Nairobi residents can’t trust you with managing the affairs of the city,” stated Sakaja.

The Nairobi Senator pointed out that the ripple effect of Igathe’s resignation led to relinquishing of control of the city to National Metropolitan Service which was a drawback to devolution.

Sakaja noted that if Igathe didn’t ‘run away from office’ Nairobi wouldn’t have been dysfunctional after the impeachment of former Governor Mike Sonko.

Sakaja also criticized Igathe for praising NMS, saying the entity was in charge of the city’s affairs as a result of his inability to remain in office.

“You can’t praise the consequence of absconding duty. I want to assure you that we will take full of control of Nairobi once I take office,” Sakaja stated.

Igathe however defended his move to resign, saying that he was not allocated duties and therefore he couldn’t accept to continue earning a salary from tax payers’ money.

He also noted that NMS was a creature of the law, and that its term is almost lapsing.

When asked if he would support NMS to continue operating if elected as Nairobi Governor, Igathe said that he will offer better services that would make the entity’s continued existence unnecessary.

“NMS answered the call of duty and they have done well, but I am confident that I will do better than them,” he stated.