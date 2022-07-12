Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
June 21, 2022 | UDA gubernatorial candidate delivers his remarks during a roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance in Nairobi/Sakaja Campaign

August Elections

Re-match on Aug 9 will be a technical knockout: Sakaja to Igathe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja says there is no need for a “re-match” on the Nairobi gubernatorial debate.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate has instead promised to deliver a “technical knockout” to his competitor Polycarp Igathe on August 9, at 9.00am.

Sakaja faced off with Igathe, the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance candidate during the epic debate on Monday night.

The debate that was aired across all media outlets lasted one hour and thirty minutes saw the two candidates in the Governor race tackle a myriad of issues.

“I feel we needed more time to talk about the real issues of the people of Nairobi,” Sakaja said after the debate.

He regretted that “sideshows choreographed by those I am running against” dominated the debate”.

“Nairobi is for all of us. Politics is not enmity and after the election we will have one County that we must remain in. And so let us not be divided in terms of parties, tribe. Let us remember that we are one tribe called Nairobi,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja who has been battling court cases emanating from the validity of his degree certificate on Tuesday got a reprieve after the High Court dismissed the petition challenging his academic credentials.

During the debate, Sakaja defended his academic credentials noting that the hype on the subject was being catalyzed by his opponents as a ploy to divert public attention.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I pity my opponent because his strategy was premised on me being locked out of the race. My degree was certified by Commission for University Education having conferred with the sister agency in Uganda. I have a degree and we will soon be vindicated, and you will all know that this has nothing but political witch-hunt by people who do not want me to be on the ballot,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja stressed that Igathe was unfit to hold office and cannot be trusted after having absconded duty as Deputy Governor six months after their win with former Governor Mike Sonko in 2017.

“Igathe you ran away from people’s mandate and Nairobi needs resilience. The fact is that you ran away from office and Nairobi residents can’t trust you with managing the affairs of the city,” stated Sakaja.

The Nairobi Senator pointed out that the ripple effect of Igathe’s resignation led to relinquishing of control of the city to National Metropolitan Service which was a drawback to devolution.

Sakaja noted that if Igathe didn’t ‘run away from office’ Nairobi wouldn’t have been dysfunctional after the impeachment of former Governor Mike Sonko.

Sakaja also criticized Igathe for praising NMS, saying the entity was in charge of the city’s affairs as a result of his inability to remain in office.

“You can’t praise the consequence of absconding duty. I want to assure you that we will take full of control of Nairobi once I take office,” Sakaja stated.

Igathe however defended his move to resign, saying that he was not allocated duties and therefore he couldn’t accept to continue earning a salary from tax payers’ money.

He also noted that NMS was a creature of the law, and that its term is almost lapsing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When asked if he would support NMS to continue operating if elected as Nairobi Governor, Igathe said that he will offer better services that would make the entity’s continued existence unnecessary.

“NMS answered the call of duty and they have done well, but I am confident that I will do better than them,” he stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

High Court dismisses petition challenging Sakaja’s Degree Certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the validity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s academic qualifications due to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

EACC to recover salaries earned by Public Officials with fake academic papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is pursuing a recovery of salaries earned by public officials with...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja silences Igathe’s doubts on credentials after late arrival for debate

Igathe, Jubilee Party's candidate in the City Hall race, had anchored his opening remarks during the debate of his credentials saying he was a...

15 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

LIVE: Watch tier 2 Nairobi gubernatorial debate here

The four candidates who were grouped in the second tier alongside three others who failed to show up for the debate will pave way...

18 hours ago

EAC

DRC completes accession to EAC after depositing instruments in Arusha

DRC joined the bloc after the signing of the Treaty of the Accession of the DRC into the EAC in Nairobi, Kenya on April...

18 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Stage set for Sakaja-Igathe face-off at Nairobi Governor Debate

The second tier will have candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys. It will go on air at 8:00pm and end...

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Mutua: Azimio pollsters know Raila is headed for defeat

Mutua who is among party chiefs who founded the Azimio coalition before ditching the outfit alongside his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi (Pamaja Africa Alliance)...

20 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Koome says all pending election cases to be concluded by Friday

Koome gave the undertaking following a meeting with Judiciary Leadership Team on Monday.

22 hours ago