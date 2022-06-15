Connect with us

Igathe stated that former President Kibaki was his mentor and knew his playbook well. /FILE

August Elections

Igathe given Greenlight to contest Nairobi Governor’s seat after IEBC tribunal dismisses complaint against him

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee has dismissed a complaint against Azimio-One Kenya gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi Polycarp Igathe due to insufficient evidence.

Chairman of the panel Wambua Kilonzo and his two commissioners found and held that the complainant George Bush did not provide sufficient evidence to support his letter of complaint to the returning office

He said his complaint that Igathe had resigned as deputy governor was not supported by any proof.

The committee further found that Igathe had already been nominated and cleared to run for the position of a governor.

They consequently dismissed the complaint and gave Igathe the green light to contest.

The decision came after Bush lodged a complaint seeking revocation of Igathe’s clearance and accused him of being unfit to hold public office after he resigned as the Deputy Governor of Mike Sonko without notice.

Bush wanted Igathe disqualified from the forthcoming elections on grounds of abdicating of official duties as the duly elected deputy Governor of Nairobi County.

But Nairobi County Returning Officer (CRO) Albert Gogo discounted the allegations by Bush saying that there is no tangible evidence that Igathe abdicated his duties.

Responding to the allegations that Bush was denied access to the Nairobi CRO’s office, Gogo said he could not bar Igathe from contesting on the strength of a letter which was not backed by any evidence.

Gogo said he received the letter for the resignation of Igathe as DG in question on June 8, a day after the conclusion of the clearance exercise.

