Polycarp Igathe at Capital FM Offices for the morning show, May 19, 2022. /CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Corruption in Nairobi county should be declared a state of emergency – Igathe

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is pushing for corruption to be declared a state of emergency in Nairobi.

Igathe while meeting with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) stated that there is need to raise alarm against the vice and indicated that the county is riddled with corruption to the extent that it is now reeking.

“Nairobi is captured by cartels and organized criminals. Nairobi is a big organized criminal field of cartels……Am proposing something ballistic that we activate Chapter 4 of the constitution and part 4 that we declare corruption a state emergency,” he said.

“The constitution allows the President of the country together with the governor to speak and declare a state of emergency. Let’s call the state of emergency on corruption in the city county of Nairobi.”

The Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful mentioned that the war against graft can only be won if the vice is tamed in Nairobi fight against corruption.

“The life of Kenyan nation is today threatened not by war or natural disaster but by corruption in Nairobi City County,” Igathe stated.

Igathe urged the electoral to vote in leaders in the city county with a genuine strategy to fight corruption in the country.

“If you bring somebody with questionable documents, somebody of ineligible capabilities, a party of aggregation of cartoons and charlatans, thieves and drug addicts, corrupt people  then don’t blame anyone else,” he said.

