Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who will deputize William Ruto in the August presidential election.

County News

PHOTOS: Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto’s running mate

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (left) who will deputize William Ruto (right) in the August presidential election.
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (left) who will deputize William Ruto (right) in the August presidential election.
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (left) who will deputize William Ruto in the August presidential election.
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (left) who will deputize William Ruto (right) in the August presidential election.
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (left) who will deputize William Ruto (right) in the August presidential election.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital News