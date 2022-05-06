Connect with us

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ngilu included in Raila running mate list, raising number to 8; was it an afterthought

IRENE MWANGI

Published

Hours after the panel of eminent persons selecting a suitable candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio presidential released a list of seven suitable candidates shortlisted for interviews, the name of Narc party leader Charity Ngilu has been added.

Ngilu’s name is contained in an updated list circulated by the Raila Odinga Campaign Secretariat.

The seven other leaders shortlisted include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Others are Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, KANU Chairman Senator Gideon Moi and former Kenyan Ambassador to Australia Stephen Tarus.

Read related story:

Kalonzo, Gideon, Joho, Karua among 7 shortlisted as Raila’s possible deputy

The selection panel chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa said it dropped 13 names because their applications were not backed by any of the Azimio coalition constituent parties.

