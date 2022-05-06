Kalonzo, Gideon, Joho, Karua among 7 shortlisted as Raila’s possible deputy

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The panel selecting Raila Odinga’s running mate has shortlisted seven possible candidates for interviews, among them Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Others are Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, KANU Chairman Senator Gideon Moi and former Kenyan Ambassador to Australia Stephen Tarus.

The committee of eminent persons said it shortlisted the seven out of 20 names presented to the team chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa.

Wekesa said 13 applicants were locked out because they were not fronted by Azimio One Kenya Coalition constituent parties.

“The rest of the 13 applicants were not considered as they had not been submitted by the constituent political parties of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition,” said Wekesa.

The rest were edged out as they did not meet the requisite requirement of being an affiliate party of the mega coalition.

The battle for the running mate post is slowly shaping up to be a contest between Musyoka and Karua who are deemed to be the front runners.

Musyoka has welcomed the endorsements by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya affiliate parties which have recommended that he is the most suitable candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August polls.

Whereas Musyoka has declared that he will not be facing the seven-member panel that is scheduled to interview candidates eyeing the running mate slot, the former Vice President said he is hopeful that he will be named as Odinga’s deputy.

“My party Secretary General has already submitted my name to the panel and I want to extend my gratitude to the KANU party who have endorsed me as the suitable candidate for the position,” he said.

With the leading presidential aspirants Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto focusing their attention on Mt Kenya for running mates, the gender equation serves to Karua’s advantage, probably putting her ahead of other hopefuls ,Peter Kenneth, Kalonzo Musyoka and Hassan Joho.

This comes after the Azimio Women Group, a pro-Odinga women’s political group, stated that they will support Martha Karua as Raila’s running mate, citing her leadership experience as a qualifier for her to be Kenya’s first female deputy president.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set the deadline for the submission of presidential aspirants’ names together with those of their running mates to May 16, 2022.