India Dismisses Reports Of Sending Troops To Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Sunday categorically dismissed “speculative media reports” about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo as the protesters stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official home and later broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence and set it on fire.

“The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India,” the Indian High Commission said in an official statement.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and a constitutional framework.

Despite President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreeing to resign, protesters continue to occupy Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence.

External Affairs Minister spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a statement, said, “We continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework.”

Responding to the situation in Sri Lanka, the MEA Spokesperson said that India is Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and our two countries share deep civilizational bonds.